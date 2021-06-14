Independence’s Destiny Blankenship was hearing voices during Game 1 of the Class AA Region 3 championship series against Wyoming East Monday in Coal City.
Specifically, she heard her mom.
“It’s just tunnel vision, I hear her,” Blankenship said after the game, noting her mom, who was seated in the bleachers on the home side. “I hear my mom saying, ‘Wait on the changeup,’ so I just waited for it and it really helped me out.”
Did it ever. It turns out that mother really does know best.
Blankenship had two doubles and drove in six runs as the Patriots knocked off the Warriors 8-0 in five innings.
Her first hit, a laser to left field, chased home Allie Hypes, who had doubled, Kaylen Parks, who was intentionally walked, and Kendall Martin, who was hit by a pitch.
“I didn’t think she had a very good first at-bat,” said Independence coach Ken Adkins of Blankenship, who was struck out by a well-timed changeup by Wyoming East’s Olivia Hylton. “Destiny is a good kid about not bringing that back into the dugout with her. She came back and said, ‘What did I do wrong?’ and (assistant coach) Billy (Parks) said, ‘Hey, listen, you swung at three bad pitches. Swing at good pitches and it will take care of itself.’ She comes up (her next at-bat), they go up, she takes them for balls. And when you have to come in the zone, she can hit it.”
Her second double scored the same three players in the next inning as the Patriots put the game out of reach.
Those runs were more than enough for Delaney Buckland, who limited the Warriors to just two hits, walked one and struck out 10.
She now has 313 strikeouts for the season.
Adkins said having a strikeout pitcher like Buckland is a first for him and it takes pressure off the defense.
Buckland said the 4-0 lead put her in her comfort zone.
“Four is a cushion for me, it makes me have a little bit more fun in the circle,” Buckland said. “When I have a lead I might throw a little bit outside or high just to see if they will chase it.”
Wyoming East coach Doc Warner credited Buckland but said his team just could not make contact when it needed it.
“We were making contact but fouling it off, and fouling it off,” Warner said. “We never did square one up. You’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Independence slugger Kaylen Parks was intentionally walked in all three of her at-bats and she scored two runs.
“It didn’t work too well today because when they hit the ball to us, we missed it,” Warner said.
“I did kind of expect it was going to happen,” Parks said. “After the last game (in the regular season) when I hit a home run and that scored our two (runs) I figured something along those lines would be going on today.”
The win puts Independence in the driver’s seat heading into Tuesday’s game at Wyoming East.
“You need to win the first game because it takes the pressure off. You only need to win one of two,” Adkins said. “But we have to play well. (Wyoming East) is a good team, they’ve got good players and if you don’t play well they can beat you. We have to control the things we can control.”
Lilly Hill had both of Wyoming East’s hits.
WE (16-12) 000 00 — 0 2 2
I (21-13) 004 4x — 8 7 1
Pitching — I: Delaney Buckland and Kaylen Parks; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. WP: Buckland; LP: Hylton . Hitting — I: Buckland 2-3 (2B); Allie Hypes 1-3 (2B, R), Parks (2 runs), Kendall Martin (2 runs), Destiny Blankenship 2-3 (2 2B, 2 runs, 6 RBI), Sarah Bragg 2-3 (2-3, 2 RBI), WE: Lilly Hill 2-2.