Blake has come a long way in a short time

During the Covid outbreak of 2020, people were coming up with ways to fight another affliction that was a by-product of the virus — cabin fever.
As an outdoor sport, golf was one of the activities least affected by the coronavirus. So Cody Blake, a freshman at the time, decided to give it a try, if for no other reason than to kill boredom.
"Yeah. Yeah, it was," Blake said. "My dad was going and I went with him a couple of times and I just got hooked, man. I couldn't stop."
It wasn't long before just having something to do morphed into a full blown love for the game. More impressively, it didn't take long for Blake to become one of the area's top high school golfers.
Two-and-a-half years after taking up the sport, Blake, now a senior at Independence, qualified for the state tournament with a strong round at last Monday's Class AA Region 3 championships.
Blake overcame blustery conditions to shoot a 77, where he tied with Tanner Vest of team champion Shady Spring for second individually. The low medalist was Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook with a 71.
Blake is the Patriots' first qualifier since David Lane in 2003.
"It means the world. I had all my family there and everybody to watch. It was really fun," Blake said. "I had a pretty good round. I had a bunch of bad breaks, but I just had to come back from it and make up for it on the next hole and make good shots."
That mental makeup is a strength for Blake, coach Neil Byrge said.
"Even when he has a bad day he just picks back up and doesn't let one bad hole bother him. He makes up on the next hole for it," Byrge said. "He just has a very strong, positive attitude and keeps moving forward."
That's a process that Blake never allows to ease and his teammates benefit.
"Cody has been a great asset to our program. He's been a great team leader for the rest of the guys," Blake said. "He's always been consistent and striving hard all year long. He's been a great team player and always trying to improve his game."
After Blake was bitten by the golf bug, he positioned himself to always be able to work on his game.
"I work at Glade (Springs), so after work I can just take a cart and go out and play until it gets dark, or go chip and putt," he said. "So I get to practice quite a bit."
Blake said his strength right now is in the tee box.
"Right now it would be driving the ball," he said. "I'm hitting a lot of fairways and some greens in regulation. I'm feeling pretty good right now."
Blake will be playing Wheeling's Speidel Golf Course for the first time at the state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. He knows it will present challenges, but his mindset could help him over the two days.
"I've heard it's a beautiful course but really hard. That's about all I've heard," Blake said. "Just (have to) keep my head right, be happy and make a lot of pars. Birdies will follow. Try not to have blow-up holes and make doubles and bogeys and stuff."
As for his first day on the golf course? It was a spring day at Twin Falls, and while the overall round may have been forgettable, it did — as often happens in golf — provide one special moment that left Blake wanting more.
"Well," he started with a chuckle, "the first time wasn't so good, but I chipped in out of a bunker and I could not wait to go back. We went back probably the next couple of days.
"I was hooked."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.