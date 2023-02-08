new richmond — There are certain nights.
And then there was the night Cadee Blackburn was having for Class AA No. 2 Wyoming East Wednesday night in a convincing 81-37 victory over Greenbrier West at the War Zone.
The sophomore was simply sensational with a career-high 36 points which included seven 3-pointers in the bounce back victory, coming just three days after a second loss to Mingo Central, which elevated the Miners to the top spot in Class AA.
Blackburn was going to make sure that the loss to Mingo Central in the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier didn’t bleed into the game with Greenbrier West, a late replacement for Wyoming East’s original opponent Belfry, Ky. West had lost games with Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge.
Wyoming East needed an additional game, so the two teams will play again next Friday.
The Cavaliers can only hope Blackburn is on like she was Wednesday night.
“I came out feeling it,” Blackburn said of her night. “Once I see one go in, I just start to feel it.”
And she was feeling it, especially in the second half when she dropped in more 3s (four) than Greenbrier West had field goals.
It started early for Blackburn.
With Wyoming East holding a 12-8 advantage (thanks to a similar sizzling start by Maddie Clark, who had eight of the Warriors’ first 10 points), Blackburn went to work, scoring eight straight points on a 10-0 run to give Wyoming East a 22-8 lead.
The Warriors would lead 34-17 at the half, and the Warriors would keep that double-up advantage for most of the second half.
Blackburn had two 3s in the third to make it 44-22 and the Warriors would lead by as many as 24.
It was there that Blackburn felt the Warriors had the game.
“The first couple minutes of the third quarter is usually where we turn it up,” Blackburn said.
“Especially in the second half, she started to get her groove on that end of the court,” coach Angie Boninsegna said of Blackburn’s night. “I thought our ball movement was better today (than it was Saturday against Mingo), we got the ball around the perimeter, and we finally hit some shots. She lit it up, especially in the second half.”
In the fourth it got away from West, which only had one field goal in the final eight minutes.
Blackburn had two more 3s early in the fourth and retired with the other starters at the 5:38 mark.
Clark finished with 19 as the two combined for 55 of the Warriors’ 81 points.
“When those two go, especially offensively, it helps us out a lot,” Boninsegna said. “And that got other people involved. Abi Baker came in and gave us some good points (8). I think we distributed the ball well in addition to those two.”
It wasn’t so much that Class A No. 4 Greenbrier West had a hard time with any one aspect of the game.
“The biggest thing I saw on our behalf is we got outhustled,” coach Mark Agee said. “They transitioned. You can’t have five of their girls back and two of ours. It doesn’t work that way. They outhustled us, plain and simple, and by that were able to score a lot of points on us.
“When they weren’t outhustling us, they have a pretty good 3-point shooter from the corner. I don’t want to take anything away from their girls, I think they are No. 2, maybe even No. 1 in the state in double-A ball. They are a good basketball team, well coached, but I don’t think they are 40 points better than us. We got outhustled.”
Still, Agee was happy to get the game of that caliber this late in the season.
“We had two games canceled on us, one with Meadow Bridge, one with Midland Trail and we had to pick up a couple games,” Agee said. “It’s hard to go 10 days without a game. I’d rather come down here and play somebody and get a good practice out of it, win or lose.”
Boninsegna was happy with the bounce back win after falling to Mingo Central a second time.
“That was a tough game Saturday (at The Greenbrier),” she said. “But we had a couple good practices. We worked on some things. We are just trying to improve on some things. Double-A is a tough division. We have eight to 10 teams, or even more, that can compete for a state title. We will take it one game at a time.”
The Warriors improved to 15-3 on the season and play Bluefield Friday.
Preslee Treadway had 17 points to lead Greenbrier West.
Greenbrier West (15-4) is at Summers County on Monday.
Greenbrier West
Megan Poticher 4 1-2 9, Ava Barclay 1 0-1 2, Maddie Fields 0 0-0 0, Preslee Treadway 5 7-12 17, Abigail Thomas 2 0-0 4, Brilee Redden 0 3-4 3, Haylee Wood 0 0-0 0, Keylee Clere 0 0-2 0, Hannah Sweet 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Adkins 0 0-0 0, Sam Holliday 0 0-0 0, Kenna Fields 0 2-4 2. Totals: 12 13-25 37.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 0 0-0 0, Maddie Clark 6 6-8 19, Kayley Bane 1 1-4 3, Abby Russell 1 0-0 2, Cadee Blackburn 14 1-2 36, Laken Toler 0 0-1 0, Abi Baker 3 2-5 8, Alivia Monroe 1 2-2 4, Charleigh Price 2 2-2 6, Kenna Price 0 3-4 3, Michaela Brooks 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Martin 0 0-0 0, Gabby Cameron 0 0-0 0, Carlee Lane 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hodges 0 0-0 0, Emma Blankenship 0 0-0 0 . Totals: 28 17-28 81
GW 8 9 14 6 — 37
WE 22 12 20 27 — 81
Three-point field goals – GW: 0 WE: 8 (Blackburn 7, Clark 1) Fouled out – None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.