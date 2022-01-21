Bison survival is a great success story

Like my favorite conservation story, the wild turkey, the bison — commonly called buffalo — is another one of the great wildlife conservation success stories in our nation.
From research, it is widely estimated that millions of bison used to roam our great nation — from the forests of Alaska and the grasslands plains to the eastern Appalachian (including West Virginia). But by the late 1800s, there were only a few hundred bison left in the United States.
Had it not been for a few private individuals, states and the Interior Department, the bison would be extinct today. Although the number of bison in America is not exact, it is widely published that roughly 500,000 bison are roaming our landscapes.
I had the honor to be asked to help harvest a bull by a friend of mine who is in charge of a herd that has a deep, rich history on the ranch since the 1940s. With their management plan in hand and with the help of a local guide and wildlife biologist, we set out on foot to see if we could indeed, accomplish their conservation goals of culling the herd — to a more manageable size. In a high-mountain pasture with a backdrop of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, I witnessed first-hand the power and size of the animal. I now have first-hand knowledge of exactly why Teddy Roosevelt felt the American bison was a symbol of wild nature and western culture which he loved. He helped start a wildlife conservation movement that I got to be a hands-on participant in. I simply got a chance to write a sliver-sized piece of my history in bison wildlife conservation. I am forever grateful.
In my search for information on the bison before my trip, I found this information in a blog entry titled "15 Facts About Our National Mammal: The American Bison" on the Department of the Interior website on May 9, 2016 (I had to shorten some of the information due to the space allotted for this column).
Bison are the largest mammal in North America. Male bison (called bulls) weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand 6 feet tall, while females (called cows) weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height of 4-5 feet. Bison calves weigh 30–70 pounds at birth.
Since the late 19th century, (the Department of the) Interior has been the primary national conservation steward of the bison. Public lands managed by Interior support 17 bison herds — or approximately 10,000 bison—in 12 states, including Alaska.
What’s the difference between bison and buffalo? While bison and buffalo are used interchangeably, in North America the scientific name is bison. Actually, it's Bison bison bison (genus: Bison, species: bison, subspecies: bison), but only saying it once is fine.
Yellowstone National Park is the only place in the U.S. where bison have continuously lived since prehistoric times. What makes Yellowstone's bison so special is that they're the pure descendants (free of cattle genes) of early bison that roamed our country's grasslands. As of July 2015, Yellowstone's bison population was estimated at 4,900—making it the largest bison population on public lands.
The history of bison and Native Americans are intertwined. Bison have been integral to tribal culture, providing them with food, clothing, fuel, tools, shelter, and spiritual value. Established in 1992, the Inter-Tribal Buffalo Council works with the National Park Service to transfer bison from national park lands to tribal lands.
Wind Cave National Park's herd helped revive bison populations around the country. The story starts in 1905 with the formation of the American Bison Society and a breeding program at the New York City Zoo (today, the Bronx Zoo). By 1913, the American Bison Society had enough bison to restore a free-ranging bison herd. Working with Interior, they donated 14 bison to Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota. More than 100 years later, the bison from Wind Cave has helped reestablish other herds across the United States and most recently in Mexico.
Bison may be big, but they're also fast. They can run up to 35 miles per hour. Plus, they're extremely agile. Bison can spin around quickly, jump high fences, and are strong swimmers.
Pass the salad, please. Bison primarily eat grasses, weeds and leafy plants — typically foraging for 9-11 hours a day.
From hunter to conservationist, Teddy Roosevelt helped save bison from extinction. In 1883, Teddy Roosevelt traveled to the Dakota Territory to hunt bison. After spending a few years in the west, Roosevelt returned to New York with a new outlook on life. He paved the way for the conservation movement, and in 1905, formed the American Bison Society with William Hornaday to save the disappearing bison. Today bison live in all 50 states, including Native American lands, wildlife refuges, national parks, and private lands.
Bison can live up to 20 years old. The average lifespan for a bison is 10-20 years, but some live to be older. Cows begin breeding at the age of 2 and only have one baby at a time. For males, the prime breeding age is 6–10 years.