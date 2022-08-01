WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Noah Mullens tied for the low round of the day and played himself into a share of the lead after Monday’s second round of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.
Mullens shot a 3-under 67 and sits tied atop the leaderboard with Ryan Bilby at 5-under for the tournament.
Kyle Wensel, who led after the first round with a 7-under on the Meadows Course, shot a 3-over Monday and trails Bilby and Mullens by one stroke.
Cam Roam also shot a 3-under to put himself into the top five, tied with Cory Hoshor at 2-under.
Davey Jude and Christian McKisic are tied at 1-under, followed by Lewisburg’s Nick Dent (even)in eighth and Joseph Kalaskey (1-over) ninth.
One stroke behind Kalaskey are Nick Fleming, Jess Ferrell, Woody Woodward and Cameron Jarvis, all at 2-over.
The top 53 golfers over the cut line of 12-over will move on to Tuesday’s third round, which moves back to the Meadows Course.
Tuesday’s Tee Times
Meadows Course
All golfers start on No. 1
7:40 a.m. — Chris Bohach, Patrick Smith
7:49 a.m. — Jeremy Wilmoth, Bryson Karp, Steve Ross
7:58 a.m. — John Logan Taylor, Case Tolliver, Seth Kinker
8:07 a.m. — Nathan Kinker, Isaac Prine, Ian Hogue
8:16 a.m. — Tyler Shamblin, Tod Tomblin, Chris Daniels
8:25 a.m. — Tanner Vest, Yadhu Urs, Justin Estep
8:34 a.m. — Jackson Hill, Buck Gower, Todd Duncan
8:43 a.m. — Matt Gissy, Jacob Nickell, Mason Kidwell
8:52 a.m. — Philip Reale, Marco Oliverio, Carson Proffitt
9:01 a.m. — Ryan Mason, Walker Dent, Ian Patrick
9:19 a.m. — Chandler Beavers, Duncan Waugaman, Mitch Hoffman
9:28 a.m. — Mitchell Lehigh, Brian Anania, Christian Boyd
9:37 a.m. — Sam O’Dell, Jonathan Clark, Pat Carter
9:46 a.m. — Cameron Jarvis, Clark Craig, Brett Laxton
9:55 a.m. — Nick Fleming, Jess Ferrell, Woody Woodward
10:04 a.m. — Christian McKisic, Nick Dent, Joseph Kalaskey
10:13 a.m. — Cam Roam, Cory Hoshor, Davey Jude
10:22 a.m. — Ryan Bilby, Noah Mullens, Kyle Wensel
