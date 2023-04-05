hico – Maybe Chris Hendrick just noticed Wednesday’s game at Midland Trail was going fast, or maybe he was hoping against hope that the register on the pitch count had gone nuts and Patriots pitcher Larry Bigham was being charged with twice as many pitches as he threw.
No such luck.
“I checked in the fourth inning, and he was at 34 pitches,” the Oak Hill coach said. “That’s unheard of, you know. He pitched a great game today. Kudos to him.”
Bigham worked fast, changed speeds and threw strikes and was a model of efficiency as he mowed down Oak Hill, holding the Red Devils to two hits (both by Braylan Thomas) as the Patriots shut out their Fayette neighbor 4-0.
Bigham had two walks and 13 strikeouts.
“Just throw a lot of strikes and trust your team to back you up,” Bigham said of his efficiency. “That’s pretty much what I was doing. I was going to let them hit it. Throw the least amount of pitches as I can. I want to stay on the mound as long as I can.”
“To be honest, he didn’t have his best stuff today,” Midland Trail coach John Mark Kincaid said. “That’s what was impressive. His fastball is usually a little quicker. But he pitched tonight. He’s transforming into a pitcher. He’s using that off-speed (pitch), he’s changing eye levels, he’s moving the ball around. I told him earlier if he wanted to play college baseball, I’d start making some phone calls. He’s capable of doing that.”
He was as effective in the first inning when he struck out the side in order as he was in the seventh when he registered a strikeout to end the game.
Bigham said that beating Oak Hill comes with a caveat. He grew up playing in Oak Hill before transferring to Trail prior to his freshman year.
“It’s amazing,” Bigham said, smiling. “I love competing with my friends. We’re all competitive with each other and we hold each other accountable. See, I struck out a couple of my friends tonight and I’m going to hold that to them. I’m going to give it to them, lay it on them.”
He was kidding, kind of, but it couldn’t be as bad as it was for Oak Hill’s bats against the senior.
And the field wasn’t much kinder.
Trail’s first hitter of the game, Cody Harrell, on the first pitch of the game, ripped a shot down the third base line that got by the third baseman. The left fielder misjudged it and it got by him. Harrell never stopped, rounding the bases scoring on what essentially was a four-base double error on the first pitch of the bottom of the first.
“Cody, in every sport he plays, he makes it happen,” Kincaid said. “He’s an explosive athlete. He doesn’t know his own gears; he doesn’t know how to slow down. He’s a hyper kid and he just bounces and he’s bouncing it in a good way right now.”
Aaron Dempsey followed with a walk, stole second, went to third on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch to give Trail a 2-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the third, when Trail manufactured a run when Bo Persinger walked and courtesy runner Tyler Stephens stole second, and, after advancing to third, scored when he was credited with a stolen base on what was supposed be a squeeze play. That made it 3-0.
After a strikeout, Dempsey launched his first home run of the year to left center field.
One of the game’s top efforts came on that play when Oak Hill’s Jayden McLain tried to make the catch and hit the fence at full speed and flipped it. He was down for about five minutes, and he eventually walked off the field. He had a contusion on his right bicep and shoulder. Left fielder Saylem Blake also went over the fence trying for the ball.
“I didn’t think it was going (out),” Dempsey said. “I hit it and I just took off. I was trying to get on my horse. That was heck of an effort (by McLain).”
“I wish I had another dozen of him. He’s phenomenal,” Hendrick said. “He’s played every place but third base for me this year. He’s done everything I’ve asked of him. I told the kids after the game that we need to find ourselves and we need to do it now. We need the heart he has. If we find that, we’re going to be fine.”
Another weapon for the Patriots was defense.
They had two double plays and in the first four innings they had two base runners against Bigham, but sophomore catcher Will McGraw, who had never played the position before, took both off the basepaths when he caught them stealing, one at third, one at second.
It came down to hitting against Bigham that was hard to do on Wednesday night.
“We’ve got to figure out how to find the ball (at the plate),” Hendrick said. “Use the equipment we’ve got. Parents pay for them high-dollar bats; we need to figure out how to use them.”
Midland Trail (4-2) is off until Tuesday when it hosts Richwood. Oak Hill (4-6) plays Shady Spring at Epling Stadium Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
OH 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
MT 202 000 x — 4 4 2
Pitching – OH: Dylan Tincher, Hunter Elswick and Braylon Thomas. MT: Larry Bigham and Will McGaw. WP – Bigham. LP – Tincher. Hitting – OH: Braylon Thomas 2-3. MT: Cody Harrell (run), Aaron Dempsey 1-1 (run), Tyler Stephens (run), Alex Dempsey 2-2 (HR, run, rbi), Gideon Bragg (2b).
