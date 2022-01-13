Boys
Greater Beckley Christian 88, George Washington 82, OT
charleston — Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian held George Washington to two points in overtime to beat the Class AAAA No. 2 Patriots 88-82.
Kendrick Wilson scored a game-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointers. Kaden Smallwood added 17, John Rose 14 and Padmore 10 for the Crusaders.
Ben Nicol led GW with 33 points. Brendan Hoffman scored 24 and Taran Fitzpatrick 12.
Greater Beckley (8-1) will host Liberty Monday at 8 p.m. in the MLK Shootout. GW (5-2) will host Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kendrick Wilson 36, Kaden Smallwood 17, John Rose 14, Sherlock Padmore 10, Sean-David Kadjo 5, Miko Robinson 4, Azel Carmichael 2.
George Washington
Ben Nicol 33, Brendan Hoffman 24, Taran Fitzpatrick 12, Zane McCarthy 9, Isaac McCallister 2, Hunter Castleberry 2.
GBC 16 21 25 18 8 — 88
GW 17 19 24 20 2 — 82
Three-point goals — GBC: 9 (Wilson 7, Rose, Kadjo); GW: 7 (McCarthy, Hoffman 3, Nicol 3). Fouled out — GW: Castleberry.
Girls
Wyoming East 53, Logan 45
new richmond — Maddie Clark had 17 points and seven assists as Wyoming East handed Logan its first loss, 53-45.
The Warriors (6-2) were 1 of 11 at three free throw line in the first half but sank 16 of 21 in the third and fourth quarters, seven by freshman Cadee Blackburn.
Kaylee Bane scored 11 points for East. Colleen Lookabill had eight rebounds and three steals, Blackburn seven boards and Hannah Blankenship three steals.
Peyton Ilderton scored a game-high 20 points for Logan (10-1), No. 3 in Class AAA. The Wildcats will host Wayne on Wednesday.
Class AA No. 3 East will go to Princeton on Tuesday.
Logan
Natalie Blankenship 2, Abbie Myers 5, Halle Crouse 4, Peyton Ilderton 20, Emma Elkins 6, Autumn Adkins 2, Bam Mosby 6.
Wyoming East
Hannah Blankenship 8, Maddie Clark 17, Kaylee Bane 11, Colleen Lookabill 7, Cadee Blackburn 7, Alivia Monroe 2.
L 6 8 17 14 — 45
WE 12 8 17 14 — 53
Three-point goals — L: 0; WE: 2 (Lookabill, Blankenship). Fouled out — none.
Shady Spring 52, Westside 37
clear fork — Kierra Richmond’s 23 points paced Shady Spring to a 52-37 win over Westside.
Brooklyn Gibson drained three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Tigers.
Kaitlyn Lester scored 14 for the Renegades.
Shady is off until Jan. 25 when it welcomes PikeView in their first meeting since the Tigers’ win in last season’s sectional title game.
Before that, Westside will host PikeView on Tuesday.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 23, Brooklyn Gibson 11, Kellie Adkins 7, Kylee Barnes 2, Braylie Wiseman 7, Mattea Huffman 2.
Westside
Kaitlyn Lester 14, Kenzie Morgan 2, Shayla Stacy 4, Daisha Cline 9, Shyan Jenkins 8.
SS 21 9 6 16 — 52
W 11 7 9 10 — 37
Three-point goals — SS: 3 (Gibson 3); W: 1 (Jenkins). Fouled out — SS: Adkins; W: Morgan, Jenkins.
State Scores
Boys
Huntington 63, Spring Valley 48
Moorefield 63, Frankfort 49
Parkersburg 54, St. Albans 51
Parkersburg South 79, Cabell Midland 67
Shady Spring 80, PikeView 42
South Charleston 68, Riverside 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Nicholas County vs. Midland Trail, ppd. to Jan 22
Girls
Berkeley Springs 42, East Hardy 41
Fairmont Senior 60, Buckhannon-Upshur 45
Gilmer County 79, Webster County 38
Herbert Hoover 66, Poca 7
Hurricane 56, Point Pleasant 19
Jefferson 69, Washington 52
Musselman 42, Martinsburg 32
North Marion 77, Bridgeport 62
Oak Glen 74, Steubenville, Ohio 38
Philip Barbour 66, Lincoln 54
Spring Mills 65, Hedgesville 31
Tyler Consolidated 44, Valley Wetzel 20
Winfield 69, Oak Hill 43
Wood County Christian 56, Paden City 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
PikeView vs. Summers County, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Ritchie County vs. Wahama, ppd.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Results
Boys
Varsity
Park 80, Eastern Greenbrier 24
P: AJ Thomas 19, Preston Clary 14, Javonte Spencer 13, Coby Dillon 10
EG: K. McNeely 6
Next game: Park (9-0) hosts Beckley-Stratton at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19
Pineville 49, Baileysville 28
P: Brayden Hoosier 16, Cole Laxton 10, Lucas Kennedy 6, Braxton Morgan 4, Austin Pennington 4, Isaiah Sizemore 4, Miken Smyth 3, Micah McCoy 2
B: Ethan Cline 13, Kaige Osborne 7
Next: Pineville (5-2) will host Independence on Tuesday
JV
Pineville 39, Baileysville 17
P: Braden Hood 13, Ashton Blankenship 6, Nate Cook 4, Dylan Golden 4, Jaxson Walker 4, Kaleb Lambert 4, Micah McCoy 2
B: Bledsoe 11, Collins 3