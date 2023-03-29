oak hill – This time the snowball rolled back up the hill for James Monroe.
After watching his team give up a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning to homestanding Oak Hill Wednesday evening, Greg Wickline saw the Mavericks rise in the seventh. They used some Oak Hill miscues, including Jayden Bradley scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh, in a 7-6 victory.
“We’ve really been struggling defensively,” Wickline said. “Just the simple, routine plays. We’re not handling the ball very well. We keep preaching that we’ve got to get this stuff cleaned up. We’ll have a game or two where we think we’re getting things cleaned up and then something happens and it’s that whole snowball effect sometimes.”
Sure enough, the snowball effect came into play in the fourth.
Trailing 4-2, Oak Hill’s Baylee Hildebrand led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. Lexi Stanley, who also doubled in the game, then hit her first homer to right-center field to tie the game at 4-4.
After a fly out to center, Ava Pomeroy was hit by a pitch and Olivia Honaker walked.
Bailey Willoughby then lofted a sky shot to center field that was misplayed and that allowed Pomeroy and Honaker to score and give the Red Devils a 6-4 lead.
“When she hit that home run and gave us two runs (and tied the game) that really gave us some momentum,” Oak Hill coach Amanda Hildebrand said. “Unfortunately, we lost it at the end.”
The lead stayed that way until the seventh, thanks to some good relief pitching by Krista Shrewsberry.
Madison Boothe reached on a fielder’s choice, Bryleigh Thomas walked and they both scored on consecutive singles by Bradley and Emily Bailey. Bradley would later score on a passed ball with two outs in the seventh.
“We were fortunate,” Wickline said. “It’s a good thing for the girls. Every win is good for the girls and I’m glad for them because they’ve been struggling, and they know they’ve been struggling. I feel like we’re a little better team than we are showing but defensively it’s just been a real struggle.”
As bad as the three-run seventh was for Oak Hill, Hildebrand traced her team’s trouble back to the second inning, when James Monroe scored four times.
“I think the second inning killed us,” she said. “We gave up four runs, had some errors. I really think it was that second inning that got us.”
A couple of misplayed balls kept the inning going and James Monroe got RBIs from Chloe Shires, Sienna Hixon, Jordan Lowe and Chloe Bert to give the Mavericks the lead.
After watching Oak Hill’s offensive explosion in the fourth, Wickline went to his No. 1 pitcher, Thomas.
“We were giving her a little bit of a break tonight. We’ve been wearing her out and we haven’t been making plays behind her,” Wickline said. “She’s throwing an extra 50 pitches a game. They started getting on base and Ariel (McPeak, who started) started getting on her a little bit. I was afraid the confidence might be a little high in the box, so I thought we better make a change.”
Thomas did yeoman’s work for three innings, giving up three hits but striking out six.
“Some girls that are starting pitchers don’t like to come in in relief, so I was glad to see that out of her,” Wickline said. “She came in and didn’t miss a beat. She hit her spots well.”
“It was a tough loss, we’ve just got to learn from it and move on to the next game,” Hildebrand said.
The next game for Oak Hill will be hosting Shady Spring Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. James Monroe will be in a tournament in Chapmanville this weekend.
JM 040 000 3 — 7 10 2
OH 101 400 0 — 6 10 2
JM: Ariel McPeak, Bryleigh Thomas (5) and Shaylyn Wickline; OH: Mary Butcher, Krista Shrewsberry and Haylee Jones. WP – Thomas. LP – Shrewsberry. Hitting – JM: Chloe Bert 1-4 (rbi), Wickline 1-4, Booth (run), Thomas 2-4 (2 runs, rbi), Bailey 2-4, Chloie Shires 1—3 (run, rbi), Lowe 1-3 (run). OH – Olivia Honaker 2-3 (3 runs), Bailey Willoughby 3-4 (2 2b, 2 rbi), Shrewsberry 1-4, Jones 1-4 (2 rbi), Sadie Branch 1-4, Baylee Hildebrand (run), Alxis Stanley 2-4 (HR, 2B, run, 2 rbi), Pomeroy (run).
