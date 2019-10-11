Big plays propel Raiders past Patriots, 32-20

HICO — Knotted at 7-all with Midland Trail in the early going Friday, the Class AA Liberty Raiders eventually converted several big plays en route to a big victory over the Class A No. 3 Patriots.
After moving into a 26-7 cushion, the Raiders withstood a late surge from the hosts to post a 32-20 victory and snap a two-game losing skein. In so doing, the visitors earned their first win over the Patriots and grabbed their fourth victory in 2019 following a 1-19 showing in the previous two seasons.
“This is a huge win for Liberty football,” said Liberty head coach Mark Workman. “We had never beaten them.”
“They beat us up front,” said Midland Trail head coach Frank Isaacs. “They were more physical.
“What you saw was a lot of inexperience. We had a couple of dropped balls and a couple missed assignments.”
In addition, he said, some of his young players had trouble adjusting to Liberty's defensive scheme.
Late in the first period, the Raiders got a scintillating 99-yard scoring jaunt from Logan Dodrill to go up 14-7 and begin to take control.
In the second frame, they continued the surge, getting a six-pointer on a Braden Howell 25-yard interception return, his ninth pick of the year.
Finally, Liberty’s Jared Baldwin reached paydirt on a 27-yard fumble recovery for six in the third period, handing his squad a 26-7 edge.
However, the Patriots still had a fighting chance on homecoming night, and they dug in.
A 9-yard TD burst by Griffin Boggs and Talon Shockey’s PAT kick trimmed the Liberty lead to 26-14, then the Patriots got a 19-yard scoring toss from Chris Vines to a wide-open Liam Gill to make it 26-20 early in the final period. The latter score was set up by a fumble recovery by Aden Isaacs on a fumble caused by a hard hit by Robert Ruffner on a Liberty ball carrier.
“We had a couple of penalties on third-down plays and let them get back into field position,” said Workman. “They played hard and they’re a great-coached team.
“I thought my kids fought hard from the get-go. The whole message this week was execution, and we executed pretty well.”
Leading by just one score, Liberty nailed down the win with a 26-yard scoring run by quarterback Issac Atkins late in the final stanza.
Atkins wound up rushing for 98 yards and passing for 72 more for the Liberty offense. Dodrill piled up 149 yards on just five carries.
Ruffner led the offense for the depleted Patriots, rushing for 152 yards on 24 attempts. Vines gained 77 yards on the ground and accounted for an equal amount through the air.
The Patriots got on the board first on a 7-yard Ruffner touchdown run, which was preceded by a long 67-yard gallop by Ruffner, during which he was dragged down by a Raider defender as he neared the goal line.
The Raiders answered, though, with a 5-yard TD from Atkins to set the stage for the big-play contributions that allowed Liberty to gain the momentum and move firmly in control of the contest.
Midland Trail has a bye week next week before returning to action Oct. 25 at Buffalo.
Liberty hosts a big game with Independence next Friday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
L (4-2): 14 6 6 6 — 32
MT (5-2): 7 0 0 13 — 20
First quarter
MT: Robert Ruffner 7 run (Talon Shockey kick), 7-0
L: Issac Atkins 5 run (Logan Dodrill kick), 7-7
L: Dodrill 99 run (Dodrill kick), 14-7
Second quarter
L: Braden Howell 25 interception return (kick failed), 20-7
Third quarter
L: Jared Baldwin 27 fumble recovery (pass failed), 26-7
Fourth quarter
MT: Griffin Boggs 9 run (Shockey kick), 26-14
MT: Liam Gill 19 pass from Chris Vines (run failed), 26-20
L: Atkins 26 run (pass failed), 32-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Ryan Simms 11-42, Issac Atkins 16-98-2, Logan Dodrill 5-149-1, Ian Sloan 1-(-9). MT: Robert Ruffner 24-152-1, Chris Vines 11-77, Griffin Boggs 10-35-1, Liam Gill 1-0, Team 2-(-21).
PASSING — L: Issac Atkins 6-9-0-72-0, Ian Sloan 0-1-0-0-0. MT: Chris Vines 3-18-1-77-1.
RECEIVING — L: Braden Howell 1-17, Shawn Pennington 1-7, Ryan Simms 1-37, John Tabor 2-11. MT: Cody Harrell 1-26, Liam Gill 1-19-1, Aaron Sisler 1-32.
TAKEAWAYS — L: Braden Howell (INT-TD), Jared Baldwin (FR-TD), Jeffrey Bowles (FR). MT: Aden Isaacs (FR).