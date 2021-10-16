The tone for this one was set early.

Shady Spring’s promising opening drive was stopped on downs, Mingo Central proceeded to pop off one big offensive play after another and the Miners had their way the rest of the night in a 45-12 victory Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field.

Norm Kennedy ran 20 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns and had three catches for 94 yards and a long touchdown as the Miners won their second straight after starting the season 1-4.

The game’s pivotal point came in the first seven minutes. The Tigers took the opening drive 15 plays and 49 yards, but it stalled at the Mingo Central 10-yard line.

The Miners went backward on their first two plays, but Caden Porter’s 34-yard pass to Kennedy on third-and-15 got the offense going.

A 37-yard catch by Preston Smith got the Miners inside the Shady 10, and Porter sneaked the ball in from the 1 for a touchdown and 7-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first.

“It breaks you. You get down in there and you just can’t make it happen,” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said of the opening drive. “We felt we had some stuff there cooked up that looked pretty good but we just didn’t make it happen.”

GALLERY: Shady Spring vs Mingo Central - Football Week 8

1 of 15

“That first drive, I thought, ‘We’re in for a dogfight,’” first-year Miners coach Chase Moore said. “I just relied on my coaching staff. They had some really great suggestions the whole game. So when our defense stepped up and stopped that drive, we thought here’s the turn in momentum we needed.”

And one of those suggestions was to keep feeding the ball to Kennedy.

His 45-yard run in the second quarter set up Porter’s 15-yard TD pass to Ryan Conley, and his 52-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter extended Mingo’s lead to 31-6.

“Norm Kennedy, there’s not much you can say about that guy,” Moore said. “Just watch the film. He’s a special cat. At that point we just put it on the offensive line and put it on him and took care of business.”

“Heck of a back that’s tough to deal with, and the QB did a good job tonight, too,” Culicerto said. “A couple of those big boys on the line, No. 71 was a bear on us all night.”

That would be Dylan Glasscock, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle who was a force on both sides.

“That’s another senior that I wish I had a couple of more years with,” Moore said. “ Great kid who happens to be a great football player. Very athletic for his size and definitely a guy I think could go on to play on Saturdays.”

Porter completed 12 of 20 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. The Miners outgained Shady 453-159.

Senior Ian Whited caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Cam Manns, and Bryson Pinardo, another senior, scored on a 4-yard run.

The Tigers were playing short-handed after several players were suspended for an altercation in last week’s win at Wyoming East. Also, kicker Will Harmon missed the game with an injury.

Shady (4-3) will host Ripley in its home finale next Friday.

 

MC718137—45

SS0660—12

First quarter

MC: Caden Porter 1 run (Zachary Krise kick), 2:46.

Second quarter

MC: Norm Kennedy 6 run (kick failed), 11:54.

SS: Ian Whited 15 pass from Cam Manns (kick failed), 6:02.

MC: Ryan Conley 15 pass from Porter (kick failed), 5:33.

MC: Kennedy 56 pass from Porter (pass failed), 1:55.

Third quarter

MC: Kennedy 52 run (pass failed), 11:36.

SS: Bryson Pinardo 4 run (run failed), 7:00.

MC: J.R. Perry 7 pass from Porter (Krise kick), 1:00.

Fourth quarter

MC: Kennedy 9 run (Krise kick), 2:27.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MC: Kennedy 20-194, Porter 5-47, Kenneth Runyon 1-6, Kaedon Bolding 1-4, Jacob Cline 1-3; SS: Caleb Whittaker 19-62, Pinardo 6-18, Manns 7-12. Brian Evans 3-9, Aidyn Price 2-(-1), Brady Rose 1-(-4).

PASSING — MC: Porter 12-20-0-204; SS: Manns 10-23-0-63.

RECEIVING — MC: Smith 5-83, Kennedy 3-94, Conley 2-17, J.R. Perry 2-16; SS: Whittaker 3-11, Hayden Johnson 2-18, Jacob Showalter 2-16, Whited 1-15, Tyler Mackey 1-5, Pinardo 1-(-2).

