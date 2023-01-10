Marshall hosts Southern Miss for a men’s basketball game on Thursday, and for both programs it will be an opportunity to showcase just how far they have come this season in front of a national audience.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. (side note, when was the last time a regular season Marshall basketball game was on ESPN or ESPN2?), so it will likely be the best opportunity for MU – or Southern Miss – to make an imprint on the national stage prior to conference tournament season.
Southern Miss (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) fell on hard times in recent seasons, but the move to the Sun Belt conference – along with a rebuilt coaching staff and roster – have the Golden Eagles flying high this season.
How bad was it for Southern Miss? Last season head coach Jay Ladner and USM opened Conference USA play with a win before dropping 17 consecutive games, so Ladner added assistant coaches Joan Cardona and Nick Williams to the Golden Eagles bench in the offseason and plucked a few key contributors out of the transfer portal to complement the players already in Hattiesburg.
Ole Miss transfer Austin Crowley leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 17.2 points per game with Felipe Haase, a graduate transfer from Mercer who began his college career at South Carolina, chipping in with 14.8 points per game.
The moves paid off immediately for Ladner and USM, with the Golden Eagles running out to an 11-2 non-conference record. That turned a few heads, but like the Thundering Herd the true tests for Southern Miss would come in conference play. Since then, USM has been good but not quite great. The Golden Eagles’ three SBC wins came by four, six and five points with a 14-point loss on the road at Louisiana in there as well.
Marshall, meanwhile, has also seen a resurgence by its men’s basketball program this season, with the Thundering Herd, for the most part, rolling through non-conference play after more than a few disappointing results for head coach Dan D’Antoni’s crew last season.
The Herd didn’t go through a major makeover in the offseason, but there were some key additions on the bench and the roster who have helped propel MU into a good position in mid-January. Former Marshall player Adam Williams, a high school standout and Evans Award winner as the top boys basketball player in West Virginia during his time at St. Albans, joined D’Antoni’s staff while VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman has given the Herd a player who can shoot and score from distance consistently – something that was certainly lacking in recent seasons.
Perhaps no addition has been bigger – both literally and figuratively – than that of true freshman center Micah Handlogten. The seven-footer is averaging 8.2 points per game to go with 11.2 rebounds per game, and the last time out he was as good as he has been so far in green and white. In a win last Saturday against Coastal Carolina, Handlogten went off for 19 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Thundering Herd to a bounce-back win and snap a two-game losing skid.
Both programs seemed to be missing the spark that made them both very fun to watch for stretches in the last decade, but the move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt seems to have revitalized both Southern Miss and Marshall. It should be a good one at the Henderson Center on Thursday.
Redshirt freshman Wyatt Fricks, who missed almost all of last season due to a knee injury, has been out the last few games for Marshall since suffering an injury in the Sun Belt opener against Appalachian State on Dec. 29, but could return to the lineup Thursday against Southern Miss.
According to a report from HD Media’s Luke Creasy, D’Antoni said he was not sure if Fricks, who has appeared in 14 games this season for the Thundering Herd and averages 5.1 points per game, would be available but the possibility exists.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed he’ll be ready for Thursday,” D’Anotni said of Fricks.
The college football season came to an emphatic end Monday evening when No. 1 Georgia pounded TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. With the end of the season comes the final polls of the season and guess who popped up in the “also receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25?
Marshall checked in near the bottom of those teams that received votes but couldn’t crack the Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday morning. The Thundering Herd received two points and after doing a little bit of digging I found that MU appeared on one ballot from Joe Giglio – a radio and television reporter from North Carolina. Giglio had the Thundering Herd at No. 24 on his ballot, one spot behind Boise State and one spot ahead of former C-USA rival UTSA.
That vote scored two points in the poll for MU, putting the Herd into a tie at No. 37 along with Maryland and Purdue. That’s a pretty darn good spot to be in heading into the offseason, especially after the season Marshall had.
