Boys
Shady Spring 97,
James Monroe 44
Luke LeRose scored 31 points to go over 2,000 for his career as Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring defeated James Monroe 97-44.
It was a night to remember for the Tigers, who sank 25 3-pointers. LeRose had nine of his own.
Braden Chapman (20 points) and Tommy Williams (15) both had five 3s.Todd Duncan scored 11.
Shad Sauvage led James Monroe with 14 points. Eli Allen and Cameron Thomas scored 11 apiece.
Shady (16-0) will visit Liberty on Thursday. The Mavericks will go to Summers County on Friday.
James Monroe
Burks 2, Sauvage 14, Hazelwood 6, Allen 11, Thomas 11.
Shady Spring (16-0)
Williams 15, Shepherd 5, LeRose 31, B. Chapman 20, Hazuka 8, Duncan 11, D. Chapman 3, H. Chapman 4.
JM 12 9 9 14 — 44
SS 36 26 21 14 — 97
Three-point goals: JM: 6 (Sauvage 4, Allen 2); SS: 25 (Williams 5, LeRose 9, B. Chapman 5, Hazuka 2, Duncan 3, D. Chapman). Fouled out: none.
Liberty 80, Midland Trail 45
hico — Nathaniel Griffith hit nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 33 points as Liberty defeated host Midland Trail 80-45.
Braden Howell added 19 for the Raiders (8-7), who will host Shady Spring on Thursday.
Cade Kincaid scored 11 for the Patriots (7-10), whose next game is Friday at home versus Richwood.
Liberty (8-7)
Braden Howell 19, Hunter Lambert 3, Ethan Hill 8, Adam Drennen 7, Nathaniel Griffith 33, Logan Houghton 6, Zach Bowman 2, Adam McGee 2.
Midland Trail (7-10)
Indy Eades 7, Aiden Lesher 6, Ayden Simms 4, Aden Isaacs 1, Cade Kincaid 11, John Paul Morrison 5, Peyton Sheaves 6, Liam Gill 5.
L 19 24 21 16 — 80
MT 10 7 13 15 — 45
Three-point goals: L: 13 (Howell 2, Lambert, Houghton, Griffith 9); MT: 2 (Morrison, Eades). Fouled out: none.
Huntington 61,
Wyoming East 45
institute — Amare Smith scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half and Huntington defeated Wyoming East 61-45 at the Little General Shootout at the Big House.
Jacob Bishop scored 11 for Wyoming East (6-12), which will host Oak Hill next Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Wyoming East (6-12)
Chandler Johnson 8, Tucker Cook 5, Garrett Mitchell 9, Jacob Bishop 11, Anthony Martin 6, Jacob Howard 6.
Huntington
Joe Patterson 5, Dion Simms 6, Emirh White 5, Zion Page 6, Torin Lochow 10, Eli Archer 4, Amare Smith 25.
WE 10 14 4 17 — 45
H 15 18 14 14 — 61
Three-point goals: WE: 4 (Cook, Mitchell 2, Bishop); H: 8 (Patterson, Simms 2, Page 2, Lochow, Smith 2). Fouled out: none.
Woodrow Wilson 75,
South Charleston 58
south charleston — Ayden Ince scored 25 points and Richard Law added 24 as Class AAA No. 8 Woodrow Wilson defeated South Charleston 75-58.
Ben Gilliam added 10 points for the Flying Eagles.
South Charleston got 25 from Quay Sutton and 14 from Darius Dawson.
Woodrow (11-7) will play Lewis County tonight
Woodrow Wilson (11-7)
Law 9 4-5 24, Jones 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 5 0-0 10, Ince 10 1-1 25, McMillen 2 0-0 5, Cook 3 0-0 7. Totals 31 5-6 75.
South Charleston (8-8)
Jones 3 2-2 11, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Dawson 3 6-6 14, Rohmiller 0 0-1 0, Sutton 7 6-10 25. Totals 17 14-19 58.
WW 16 26 16 17 — 75
SC 11 17 12 18 — 58
Three-point goals: WW: 8 (Law 2, Ince 4, McMillen, Cook), SC: 10 (Jones 3, Dawson 2, Sutton 5).
Independence 94,
Montcalm 44
Jarred Cannady scored a game-high 27 points and Michael McKinney added 17 to lead Independence past Montcalm, 94-44, Thursday in Coal City.
Cyrus Goodson added 10 points and Zach Bolen had nine for the Patriots who play at Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring Friday.
Noah White led Montcalm with 20 points an Keith Kosiner added 13.
Montcalm
Zakk Gibson 2, Ethan Nichols 2, Hunter Hart 3, Noah White 20, Kobie Neal 1, Tyler Pigg 3, Keith Kosiner 13. Totals: 13 13-25 44.
Independence
A.J. Zilinski 3, Cyrus Goodson 10, Logan Phalin 3, Michael McKinney 17, Jarred Cannady 27, Zach Bolen 9, Josh Perry 7, Carter Adkins 6, Atticus Goodson 1. Totals: 36 10-14 94.
M: 10 8 18 8 — 44
I: 25 29 30 10 — 94
3-point goals: M: Players; I: 9 (C. Goodson 2, McKinney, Cannady 3, Bolen, Adkins 2). Fouled out: Perry (I).
Girls
Independence 40,
Montcalm 34 (OT)
Emily Suddreth and Makenzie Holley scored 11 points apiece to lead Independence past Montcalm, 40-34 Tuesday in overtime in Coal City.
Jenna Harvey added eight points for the Lady Patriots.
Kayton Perkins scored nine for Montcalm and Katlyn Williams added eight.
Independence travels to Shady Spring Thursday.
Montcalm
Jaden Lambert 2, Olivia Alexander 6, Mackenzie Crews 2, Kaleigh Hodges 5, Megan Lester 2, Katlyn Williams 8, Kayton Perkins 9. Totals: 14 5-11 34.
Independence
Bella Acord 4, Jenna Harvey 8, Alexis Clark 6, Emily Suddreth 11, Makenzie Holley 11. Totals: 14 10-21 40.
M: 4 8 13 7 2 — 34
I: 9 6 9 8 8 — 40
3-point goals: M: 1 (Alexander); I: 2 (Clark 2). Fouled out: Lester (M).