For an inexperienced Liberty team, its best asset may be a short memory.
At least that is what coach John Hall is hoping, after a 21-0 loss to section rival Shady Spring Tuesday evening.
“It was just one of those days that we are going to have amnesia and forget about,” Hall said. “I’m proud of my guys that we didn’t quit and we’re going to take it, build on it, build this program and make our school proud.”
More precisely, the short memory could be used on the game’s longest inning, a 38-minute marathon in which Shady Spring scored 14 runs.
The Tigers first nine hitters in the frame scored, and 14 of the first 15 as Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows began to substitute freely ahead of a big showdown with Independence Thursday.
For a veteran Shady Spring (5-0) team, Meadows said he was able to see a couple positives from guys who didn’t get a lot of time last season.
One of those was junior pitcher Colten Tate and the other was senior third baseman Aden Seabolt.
Tate went 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight, including the side in the first, after Andrew Pettry reached on an error. He allowed just two hits.
“Last year (Tate) didn’t pitch much, maybe a few innings, but last week he came in against Princeton he stepped up and came in at the end (in a 9-8 victory,” Meadows said. “Today he came in and threw strikes and did great.”
Tate threw 47 pitches, 33 of them for strikes.
As for Seabolt, he had a big night at the plate, going 4-4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs.
“Aden had stepped up as a senior,” Meadows said. “He didn’t play a lot at all until this year. I told him ‘Third base is yours’”
He ran with the opportunity. In the big fourth he had a single, a walk and scored two runs. He is now hitting .562 (9 of 16).
Eleven different Tigers scored runs, nine of those two or more and Shady Spring banged out 19 hits, six doubles, and drew 10 walks.
“I told these guys before the game we have to prepare for Thursday and Friday (when the Tigers host Independence and Bluefield, both. Like Shady, a huge player in the race for Region 3 and a state tournament berth, won by Independence a year ago. “And we can’t look past today and tomorrow at Midland Trail. They’re a good team too.”
That was why getting some of the bench guys some time, Meadows said.
Shady Spring’s backups finished the game 6 for 9 with seven runs and five RBIs, led by Walker Bowman (2-3, two runs, three RBI), Parker Brown (2-2, two runs, RBI), David Young (2-2, two runs, RBI) and Brody Seabolt (run).
“Parker Brown had two big hits, this was his first varsity experience,” Meadows said, “We had some other young guys get some varsity experience. Games like this, I know it’s a sectional game, but when you get a lead like that you want to as many young guys to get looks and varsity experience is huge for the future.”
For Liberty there were some positives.
“I got some of the younger guys in the lineup and they made some plays,” Hall said. “We just have to throw strikes. We walked too many batters, we hit a few and when they did put it in play, we made errors. If our pitchers throw strikes, we have to make plays behind them and help our pitchers out. Today was just a bad day.
Shady travels to Midland Trail at 5:30 p.m. while Liberty, who got a hit from Pettry and Jacob Toler, will be at Woodrow Wilson Thursday,
Shady Spring 21, Liberty 0
Shady Spring 500 (14)2 - 21 19 1
Liberty 000 00 - 0 2 2
Battery – SS: Colten Tate, Cash McCall (4) and Josh Lovell, Brody Seabolt (4). L: Andrew Pettry, Tristan Yearego (4), Clayton Williams (4) and Landon Hall. SS – Jacob Meadows 1-5 (2b, 2 runs), Alex Johnston 2-3 (2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Josh Lovell 2-2 (2B, 2 runs), Brody Seabolt (run), Evan Belcher 1-2 (2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Parker Brown 2-2 (2 runs, RBI), Aden Seabolt 4-4 (2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI), David Young 2-2 (2 runs, RBI), Cam Manns 2-2 (2b, run, RBI), Tyler Reed 1-3 (run, 3 RBI), Walker Bowman 2-3 (2 runs, 3 RBI). L: Andrew Pettry 1-2, Jacob Toler 1-1. Records: SS 5-0, L: 1-4.