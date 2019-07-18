Throughout the Prospect League season, Chillicothe has had West Virginia’s number.
Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium, the Paints continued that dominance by scorching the Miners 13-5 to earn their 11th win in 12 meetings this year between the longtime rivals.
“(Chillicothe) has the best hitting team in the league and the best pitching staff. That has a little something to do with it,” first-year Miners manager Mike Syrett said of his team’s struggles against the Paints.
After using a seven-run inning to defeat West Virginia (14-29) Tuesday in Chillicothe, the visitors came to Beckley and duplicated that feat in the top of the fourth to break the game open.
A leadoff walk started the inning before the rain began to fall, forcing a 17-minute delay. When the players returned to the field, the game quickly spiraled out of control for the Miners.
A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases for Cody Orr, who singled home the first run of the inning.
With the bases still full, Justin McIntyre became the second hit batter in the inning, bringing home another run for a 5-3 lead.
Cole Andrews followed with a one-out single, driving in his Prospect League-leading 45th run of the year, forcing a pitching change for the Miners.
Trey Smith continued the onslaught when his shot down the right field line skipped off the wet turf past right fielder Michael Pineiro. Smith rolled into third with a standup triple and then capped the seven-run inning when he scored on a single from Parker Murdie.
The visitors tacked on three more runs in the fifth.
Orr opened the inning with a single and McIntyre followed with a walk, bringing Gavin Homer to the plate. Homer broke his hitless string on the night with a sharp single to left that rolled past Noah Freimuth in left field for a single and two-base error and a 13-3 lead.
Through five innings of play, Chillicothe (28-15) scored 13 runs on nine hits.
“It was something that felt like it was lingering,” Syrett said. “Maybe I can do a better job on a day where they are dragging a little bit. I feel like I could have done a better job motivating the guys after a road trip and not sleeping very well last night. I will take a little ownership on that and hopefully I can pass the buck to them and they can own it, too.”
Prior to the Paints explosions, the Miners had built an early 3-1 lead after the first two innings.
With his team leading 1-0, Paints starter Mitch Milheim issued back-to-back walks to open the home half of the second inning. Kyle Schaefer got the Miners on the board with an RBI single before Friemuth singled to load the bases.
A walk to Caleb Walls and an error on a ground ball from Clayton Mehlbauer gave the Miners a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.
The teams head back to VA Memorial Stadium tonight to play the final three games of their five-game series.
“When I think back as a player, it was always fun to compete against the top teams in the league, whether you are in first place or last place. It doesn’t matter to me,” Syrett said. “Hopefully the team can find that energy amongst themselves and want to come out and beat them.”
