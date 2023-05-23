It was a record-setting day for the Marshall Big Green Golf Outing.
A record 96 golfers played in the 33rd annual event put on by the Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club Monday at Grandview Country Club in Beaver. The field was complete three weeks before the event.
Among those attending were head football coach Charles Huff, men's assistant basketball coach Cornelius Jackson, swim coach Ian Walsh, women's golf coach Brook Burkhammer, Big Green executive director John Sutherland, men's golf coach Matt Grobe, director of philanthropy Nathan Holbrook and new executive director of alumni relations Matt James.
The annual event raises money for scholarships for Thundering Herd student-athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.