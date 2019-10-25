Big game from Davis propels Beavers

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Bluefield's J.J. Davis rumbles through the Red Devils defense for another big gain on the ground as Oak Hill's Elijah Selvey (4) moves in to make the tackle Friday night in Oak Hill.

OAK HILL — A little late arriving on the scene, Bluefield wasted little time getting ignited.

With the 7 p.m. kick delayed for about 20 minutes, the Class AA No. 8 Beavers warmed up, held Oak Hill on a three-and-out to open the game, then scored on their second play from scrimmage — a 51-yard burst from J.J. Davis — at the 10:44 mark. The Davis score was one of three TDs on the night for the senior, who carried 15 times for 202 yards as the Beavers led 41-0 before the Red Devils logged two late six-pointers for a final count of 41-13 on a rain-soaked night on Red Devil Field at John P. Duda Stadium.

The first Davis score was followed by a 1-yard Davis TD burst with 3:18 left in the quarter, and Bluefield's Carson Deeb connected with Jahiem House on a beautiful 60-yard pass play that left the visitors firmly in control, 20-0, as the first quarter wound down.

"You always want ways to improve," said veteran Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, whose team won its fifth straight game to improve to 7-1 as it continued a run-up to what it hopes is another deep playoff run. "I thought our line did a better job of blocking in the second half.

"You'd always love to be undefeated, but we lost to a good football team (a 20-14 setback to Lord Botetourt, Va. in mid-September) As long as you keep improving ..."

Oak Hill head coach Jason Blankenship said his team gave Bluefield a tougher battle than it had in recent years. In 2018, Bluefield won the regular season matchup 49-6. Less than a month later, they dispatched the Red Devils 56-7 in the first round of the playoffs.

In Bluefield's run to a state title in 2017, the Beavers easily handled Oak Hill 74-7 in the regular season.

"That's the best we've played them competitive-wise in a long time," said Blankenship. "Our kids were excited to play the game.

"They didn't quit for four quarters, and that's all I can ask."

A 6-yard score from Davis, followed by the PAT kick by Kaulin Parris, gave Bluefield a 27-0 lead at the intermission, then the Beavers got TDs from Brandon Wiley (a 2-yard pass from Deeb) and Jacon Flack (11-yard run) to go up 41-0.

The Red Devils avoided the shutout when David Moore-Cosby, normally a lineman, bulled into the end zone on a 1-yard run and teammate Ethan Vargo-Thomas drilled the PAT kick to make it 41-7 with 1:39 left.

Oak Hill's Nathan Humphrey recovered a Bluefield fumble on the ensuing kick, and teammate Omar Lewis turned in a solid second-effort along the Bluefield sideline and logged a 17-yard gallop for another Oak Hill TD with less than a minute remaining.

Bluefield (7-1) hosts James Monroe next Friday. The Mavericks are "always scrappy," said Simon. "They play hard."

Oak Hill (2-7) has a bye next week before closing out the season at home against Westside on Nov. 8.

"We'll give them a couple days off, then we want to make sure to go out with a win for the seniors," Blankenship said.

Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 13

B (6-1): 20 7 7 7 — 41

OH (2-6): 0 0 0 13 — 13

First quarter

B: J.J. Davis 51 run (Kaulin Parris kick), 7-0, 10:44

B: Davis 1 run (Parris kick), 14-0, 3:18

B: Jahiem House 60 pass from Carson Deeb (kick failed), 20-0 

Second quarter

B: Davis 6 run (Parris kick), 27-0, 8:58 

Third quarter

B: Brandon Wiley 2 pass from Deeb (Parris kick), 34-0, 7:54

Fourth quarter

B: Jacon Flack 11 run (Parris kick), 41-0, 8:50

OH: David Moore-Cosby 1 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 41-7, 1:39

OH: Omar Lewis 17 run (pass failed), 41-13, 0:43.8

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B: J.J. Davis 15-202-3, Jacon Flack 12-62-1, Ryker Brown 2-19. OH: Jarrett McFall 6-16, Te-amo Shelton 8-26, Logan Frantz 10-23, Leonard Farrow 2-16, Omar Lewis 7-39-1, David Moore-Cosby 2-5-1, Cade Maynor 1-(-5). 

PASSING — B: Carson Deeb 9-15-0-121-2, R. Brown 1-1-0-6-0. OH: Maynor 12-22-0-71-0.

RECEIVING — B: Shawn Mitchell 1-14, Brandon Wiley 1-2-1, Jahiem House 2-78-1, Gaige Sisk 1-6, Jacorian Green 2-5, Juwaun Green 3-20. OH: Braxton Hall 5-43, Leonard Farrow 4-22, Toby Giles 2-2, Omar Lewis 1-4.

TAKEAWAYS — B: Sean Martin (FR). OH: Nathan Humphrey (FR).

