PRINCETON – With his pitching all but exhausted from a doubleheader Monday, Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows asked starter Evan Belcher and reliever Tyler Reed to do one thing. Throw strikes.
Despite a hiccup in the fifth inning, the Tigers hurlers did just that helping Shady to a 9-6 victory over county rival Woodrow Wilson at Hunnicutt Field in the 48th annual Coppinger Tournament Wednesday night.
He got the innings he needed from the duo as the Tigers advanced to the semifinals against Marion, Va at 5 p.m. at Bowen Field.
“We knew coming into the game we didn’t have Cam (Manns), David (Young) or Alex (Johnston) so we asked senior Evan (Belcher) to just throw strikes and you can tell in the fifth he got a little gassed, got a little tired, lost some velo (velocity) so we put (Tyler) Reed in there to minimize runs.”
It was in the fifth when Woodrow fought back and scored five runs, to take a 6-4 lead.
No. 9 hitter Ty Evans led off the inning with a single, Connor reached on an error and Chase Tolliver walked.
At that point Meadows went to Reed. Danny Dickerson greeted him with a run-scoring single, Blake Stratton followed with a two-run hit and Micah Clay chased home another. By the time it was over Woodrow Wilson had a 6-4 lead.
But the Tigers answered with a five spot of its own. Tyler ackey started the proceeding with a one-out triple, Aden Seabolt had a RBI single, and then Adam Richmond had a triple of his own to score Seabolt.
The go-ahead run came when Cam Manns hit a major league pop that shortstop Connor Mollohan ranged far into left field in pursuit, but it dropped in Richmond. Alex Johnston and Josh Lovell added run-scoring singles to make it 9-6.
“Shady is a good baseball team, you can’t take anything away from them, they are going to fight you just like we are going to fight you,” Woodrow Wilson first-year coach J.P. Stevens said. “We knew they were going to hit the ball. It is what it is. The good thing about Beckley baseball now is we go hard. We can be down 14 or 15 or even five we are going to keep fighting hard..”
Stevens turned to a freshman, Reid Warden at the outset. Micah Clay, he said, is arguably the Eagles one or two starter, but he had struggled locating eh strike zone of late. He did that over the last couple innings.
He gave up three in the first, Tyler Mackey’s two run double chasing home Johnston and Belcher and then scoring on a Seabolt single.
Mackey added that triple in the fifth and was 2-4 with two runs and two RBis.
“He lost t a little bit there in the first, I think the moment was little too big for him right now,” Stevens. “If I knew what I know now I would have started Micah, the way he threw tonight. Had we known he’d been able to do that it would have been a big difference.”
Woodrow stung the ball in the sixth but got nothing to show for it. First Reed, almost in self-preservation mode, snagged a rocket off the bat of Evans. Then Richmond, following a double by Connor Mollohan., dove to his right to stab and shot by Chase Tolliver and then recovered to beat him to the bag for the second out and then Jacob Meadows came all the way in from center to grab a fly by Dickenson to end the inning.
Shady improved to 9-2, its only losses to Class AA No. 2 Independence and Class AAAA Oak Hill.
The Tigers seem to have found a groove in the Coppinger, moving into Thursday’s semifinals.
“I like this tournament field, it’s getting our guys ready for the end of the year,” Meadows said. “With Cam, David and Alex left to pitch I like our odds.”
Woodrow Wilson 001 050 0 - 6 9 3
Shady Spring 310 050 x - 9 10 5
Battery: WW: Reid Warden, Danny Dickenson (2), Micah Clay (5) and Blake Stratton; SS: Evan Belcher, Tyler Reed and Josh Lovell; WP – Reed LP – Dickenson. Hitting – WW: Connor Mollohan 1-4 2B run; Chase Tolliver run; Danny Dickenson 2-4 RBI run; Stratton q-3 2 RBI; Micah Clay 2-4 RBI; Ty Evans 2-4 2 runs. SS: Alex Johnston 2-3 2 RBI; Evan Belcher run; Tyler Mackey 2-4 2B, 3B, 2 BI 2 runs; Aden Seabolt 2-4 RBI, run; Adam Richmond 2-3 (3b, 2 runs, RBI; Cam Manns run; Tyler Reed 1-2 run.