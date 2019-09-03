Big day for girls golf

Last year was a landmark year for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
In hopes of expanding opportunities in the area of girls high school golf, the SSAC organized the first ever West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational, which was played at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.
The event was a huge success and year two had drawn even more players to the tournament in Wirt County. When the tournament tees off today, 67 young ladies will hit the links in hopes of brining home the title.
An accomplished amateur player in her own right, first-year Independence head golf coach Claytina Shepherd explained what a tournament like this means to her young ladies and others around the state.
“I am excited to have my girls participate in this tournament. It will be an experience of a lifetime,” Shepherd said. “Playing with better golfers around the state is an honor as well as a great learning experience that will only make them better.”
Junior Ema Lilly and sophomore Eliana Gilson play for Shepherd and are the first girls to compete on the Independence golf team. Both will be teeing it up today at Mingo Bottom.
“The girls are delighted that they are getting the opportunity to play in this state event. Even though they don’t know what to expect and have never played 18 holes of competitive golf, I feel it’s important for them to get every experience they can,” Shepherd said. “I want them to enjoy the game and only focus on their good shots. Being beginners to the game, they are working to improve each time they play.”
“My hope is that they will be pioneers to younger girls to try the game of golf,” Shepherd went on to say. “I feel these young girls are our next golf generation. We need them to keep women’s golf alive.”
Woodrow Wilson junior standout Mary Denny played in the 2018 event and finished third. After a strong summer on the Callaway Junior Tour, Denny has high hopes in this year’s tournament.
“I would love to take home the championship,” Denny said. “This year has been interesting for me, but I brought my handicap down. I started the season at 13 and I am down to seven now. I am finally getting used to my new clubs. I am a little nervous about the tournament though. I haven’t been playing that much lately.”
Having played on the Flying Eagles golf team since she was a freshman, Denny feels today’s tournament is huge for girls high school golf.
“It is odd to have an all-girls event, but it is really pretty awesome,” Denny said. “When you go to the state tournament, you don’t see that many girls up there (in Wheeling). For girls to be able to participate in a tournament like this is phenomenal.”
Westside’s MaKenzie Browning also played in the tournament a year ago and was a member of Westside’s Class AA state championship team last year.
“MaKenzie finished tied for 11th and had a good shot at finishing in the top 10,” Westside head golf coach Jeremy Warrix said, “So we are hoping she will finish inside the top 10 or even go up there and win it.”
A veteran of the high school golf scene, Warrix is a big supporter of the all-girls event.
“This eventually had to happen as we got more girls interested in golf,” Warrix said. “It gives them a stage and an opportunity to show their talent and not just in the team tournament. Last year was awesome, we had 40-50 girls play. I think eventually we will even have a girls team tournament if we keep getting more and more interest.”
Other area golfers participating include Suzanne Bicksler from Greenbrier East, Taylor Isaac, Megan Cooper and Abbie Lester from Summers County and Emily Barr and Taylor Brown from Nicholas County.
