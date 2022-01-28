The WSAZ Invitational is back in full force after last year's Covid-forced watered down version, and the first day proved to be just as impactful as ever.
Three Class AAA teams occupied the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day Friday — two that are trying to establish themselves among the state's elite, the other the reigning king of the hill reminding everyone that it's still to be reckoned with.
University is in first place in the team standings with 102 points — a single point ahead of seven-time reigning state champion Parkersburg South. University remained at No. 2 in the new state rankings released Friday morning, and the Patriots — who were not the dominant team they were known for during dual season — were at No. 6.
State No. 1 Wheeling Park and No. 3 Spring Mills are not at Huntington's Mountain Health Arena this weekend.
In third place at WSAZ is Woodrow Wilson, which stayed put at No. 4 in the rankings. The Flying Eagles scored 89 points and have six wrestlers still alive in the championship quarterfinals that start Saturday at 10 a.m.
"We dropped two matches in the last round of consolations that hurt, but overall we're pretty consistent with our position and pace," Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. "(Saturday) is going to be a lot of fun."
Pursuing championships for the Flying Eagles are freshmen Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), Jimmie Bailes (113) and Tanner Roark (120), juniors Ethan Osborne (152) and Jay Jones (195) and senior Jackson Evans (285).
In fourth place, two points behind Woodrow, is three-time reigning Class AA state champion and current No. 1 Point Pleasant.
Independence, No. 3 in the state, is 12th with 68 points.
"I thought our wrestlers fought hard against some tough competition today," Patriots coach Jeremy Hart said. "This tournament is always a great test for our wrestlers. We just look for improvement every single time we step on the mat and I think we are seeing that out of all them this weekend."
Still in the championship round for Independence are sophomore Dillon Perdue, the reigning state champion and overall top 106 seed, juniors Judah Price (145) and Colten Caron (160) and senior Atticus Goodson (220).
Goodson, the Kennedy Award winner as the state's top prep football player, was making his debut and won both of his matches via pin.
Other area wrestlers in the championship round are Greenbrier West sophomore Tucker Lilly (113), Shady Spring senior Joshua Goode (126), Nicholas County junior Dalton Hanshaw (170), Greenbrier West sophomore Cole Vandall (182) and Greenbrier East junior Thomas Mullins (220).
Several other area wrestlers are still alive in the consolation rounds going for third place and crucial team points.
The championships will begin at 8:15 p.m.
