Big changes have occured in Class AA Region 3 boys

Ups and downs over the course of any high school season are nothing new, no matter the sport.
I don’t feel I am going too far off the cliff when I say that around our area the last couple of weeks, the ups and downs have turned into somewhat of a runaway rollercoaster ride, both on and off the court.
The most stunning news came out of Wyoming County Thursday when we all became aware of four players leaving the boys basketball program at Wyoming East.
McQuade Canada, Caden Lookabill, Chase York and Logan Miller are reported to no longer be members of the Warriors basketball team.
While the news was clearly shocking, I wasn’t totally surprised.
I watched Wyoming East battle Oak Hill Wednesday night at the Lilly Center and the Warriors really seemed off track. I knew something wasn’t right, but I had no idea it was to this level.
Locker rooms are like households. You don’t fully understand the issues if you are not inside the walls. By no means will I speculate as to why the players left. However, I will say I really hate to see things end this way, especially with Canada and Lookabill being seniors.
The other big news last week had to do with injuries.
No doubt, basketball and injuries go hand in hand, but at least one injury last week will further affect the balance of power for Class AA Region 3, Section 1 on the boys side.
Liberty’s standout guard and leading score A.J. Williams went down Thursday night in a game against Wyoming East with a broken arm that most likely will end his sophomore campaign.
The Raiders are already missing a key big man, 6-foot-3 senior Jalen Hudson, who has been sidelined all season recovering from a knee injury. Hudson could possibly return in the next couple of weeks, which would definitely help Chad Williams’ team. Liberty has other capable players for sure, but losing Williams is a serious blow.
Friday night I covered the Raleigh County battle between Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring and Independence and was surprised to see Shady’s all-state guard Tommy Williams in street clothes.
Williams did not play after spraining his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Westside and looks to be out a couple of weeks. Friday’s game was the first time in the senior standout’s high school career that he was not on the floor guiding the Tigers.
While playing without Williams is a new dynamic for both the players and head coach Ronnie Olson, Shady could turn a negative into a positive with other players being called upon to fill key roles in Williams’ absence.
Clearly, these changes will also have postseason implications in just over a month.
Shady Spring and Bluefield are the clear favorites in Class AA Region 3, Section 2 this year. However, with all that has transpired the last couple of weeks, the other side of Region 3 is wide open.
Wyoming East, Westside, Oak Hill, Liberty and Independence make up Section 1, and at this point any two could advance to regional play.
On paper, Westside is the likely favorite with experienced players like Daniel Reed, Ethan Blackburn and Jace Colucci.
Oak Hill has a young team led by a couple of seniors, Jason Manns and Darian McDowell. The Red Devils have been playing well of late and seems to get better game to game. The Red Devils lost a heartbreaker Friday night at Westside on an Evan Colucci buzzer-beater and nearly knocked off AA No. 8 Bridgeport on the road a week ago.
Independence is another team to watch as the postseason approaches. The Patriots should get Atticus Goodson back in the next week or so, which would bolster their chances. Goodson is a double-double beast inside for first-year head coach Mike Green.
Indy can really score the basketball and will be a dangerous team to play come March.
Wyoming East and Liberty have a month to regroup from the midseason personnel changes. Tanner Whitten can really fill it up for East, while the Raiders will look for players like Adam Drennen and senior Ethan Hill to step up their game in the absence of A.J. Williams.
The next five weeks should be very interesting on the boys side of the court.
