Beware the Ides

“March is a green and muddy month down below. Some folks like it. Farmers mostly.” Bear Claw Chris Lapp in the movie Jeremiah Johnson.
So it seems that March is upon us. Now what are you going to do?
I have always seen March as a time of transition for the sportsman and outdoorsman (do I have to keep saying that includes the girls as well?). In most states the small game season ends on the 28th of February. If your state allows you to continue to hunt rabbits and squirrels into March, I am jealous and I say go for it.
I think many sportsmen think of March as a time of doldrums and inactivity. As you may surmise, I disagree.
So by transition, I say this is a time for most of us to be going from one thing to another. Small game and waterfowl is over (some of you lucky dogs are in areas where you have the late “conservation” snow goose season) and some of you are probably thinking about those big birds that make all the noise in the spring.
Spring turkey season is right around the corner. Georgia, I believe, will start its season on March 20, Virginia will start around April 10, Tennessee is April 3, West Virginia is April 19 and Pennsylvania starts May 1 (Please check regulations for dates in your area).
As I always tell you this time of year, you have a whole lot of gettin’ ready to do. For once, this year get the ol’ shotgun out and dust it off before season and go pattern it and burn some powder.
Many times in these pages I have cautioned you about going forth to do battle with the king of gamebirds without knowing where your shot pattern is going. Take the time, go to the range and see where the shot is hitting the paper at 20 and 40 yards. Then you will know.
Next item on the agenda: If you really think your calling skills are lacking, now is the time to do something. Don’t wait for the night before season and find yourself looking for a turkey call at Walmart at midnight. Get those calls out and drive everyone in your house crazy by practicing talking to turkeys. Do the same at work and driving to and from — your family and coworkers will probably threaten you with bodily harm, but your calling skills will benefit.
Before I give you a speech about your need to look over your camo clothing for turkey hunting, have you been out of the house much? With bad weather and Covid craziness, many of us have become a little thick around the middle. Yes, I know this goes for me, too, so let’s get out there and break some brush and get those boots muddy.
You can kill two birds with the same rock here by getting your exercise by scouting for turkeys. When turkey season gets here you will thank yourself that you have been out and hiked up those hills and located some gobblers.
Now, and I think I have told you before about this, do not give in to the temptation of calling to any turkeys you hear while scouting! This has long been a hot topic for those of you pursue the wild turkey, and I am on the side that says do not educate the wild turkeys you are going to hunt by calling them up before season. I know you want to, but don’t do it.
Now see, I have gone all this way in this little sermon and not even touched on trout fishing. Spring is the traditional time for this endeavor and March is when we usually really get going. Drag out the trout poles, the power bait and cheese eggs (OK, I know if you are a fly fisherman you do not want to hear that) and get after those rainbows. How about a day prospecting for turkeys in the morning and trout fishing in the afternoon? There are worse ways to spend a day, pilgrim.
OK, the editors have been on me for going too long, but I think you get the idea. Beware the Ides, but get out there and get your boots wet and hear a turkey rattle.