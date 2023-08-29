Marshall’s first game week of the 2023 college football season is here, and the assignment is simple: just get through the week without any injuries.
Albany visits Huntington on Saturday – a late replacement after Navy bailed last year on a scheduled 2023 return game against the Thundering Herd – and it should be a glorified scrimmage for Marshall. MU should roll through Albany, so staying healthy with what awaits is the key to Saturday’s game.
Now, for some extra credit, there are some things I would like to see from Marshall.
I don’t expect to see Marshall dip too deep into the passing game, but it would be nice to see who among the receivers can step up and be the go-to threat. Charles Montgomery and Talik Keaton can be those guys, but that remains to be seen.
Cam Fancher has improved at quarterback from last season, but how much? The bar isn’t very high, but I wouldn’t expect to find out too much in that department Saturday. If the Herd defense is as good as advertised (more on them in a bit), it won’t take much for MU to get out to a big lead.
If that’s the case as expected, plan on seeing a healthy dose of the running backs in this one. Rasheen Ali is Rasheen Ali, we know what he can do, but a good start can go a long way toward another great season. After sitting out much of 2022, Ali is likely chomping at the bit to get rolling in 2023.
What I’m looking for most from the defense is consistency. Yes, guys like Owen Porter, Eli Neal and Micah Abraham are back to lead the way for this group, but there are some new faces, too. Marshall will be adjusting to several new faces along the line, among the linebackers and in the secondary. We all expect big things from that group this season, but it could take some time for them to really gel.
Avoiding injuries really is the most important item on the to-do list for Saturday (after a win, of course). Marshall has big dreams and high expectations for the 2023 season, the Thundering Herd would do itself a big favor by getting through the first challenge unscathed and ready to dive into the meat of its non-conference schedule.
l l l
Curious who is starting at some positions for MU or how other position battles played out? Me, too. Marshall announced Tuesday it would not be releasing a depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Albany, which is kind of ridiculous, right?
I don’t know if any team in the history of college football has lost a game because its depth chart was public knowledge, but Marshall coach Charles Huff comes from the Nick Saban and James Franklin schools of coaching so I guess you have to take the good with the bad in some cases.
It’s all part of the game within the game, I guess, and football coaches are in the business of winning. If Huff and his crew think this gives their team an edge, maybe it does. I don’t like it, but if they think it helps don’t expect to see many depth charts this season.
l l l
We haven’t taken too deep of a dive into Marshall soccer in this space recently, and we won’t go deep here but the Herd is off to a hot start worth mentioning.
MU opened the season at No. 11 in the country, and quickly proved why. In the season opener, Marshall thumped visiting Oakland 4-0 on the strength of a Matthew Bell hat trick. On Monday, sophomore midfielder Marco Silva led the way with a hat trick of his own in a 5-0 win against Wright State.
That’s nine goals for, zero against through two games and Bell was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week on Tuesday. Not a bad first week for the No. 11 Herd.
Marshall sticks around Huntington this weekend to take on Xavier on Friday before the first big test of the season next Tuesday at No. 5 Pitt.
