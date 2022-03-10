Bench players key for Wyoming East

There are plenty of things that go into building a championship team, not the least important of which is depth.
Wyoming East has that, and it was on display in the Warriors' Class AA state quarterfinal win over Charleston Catholic.
Foul trouble altered the course of what the defending state champions wanted to do, but they had the necessary backup to move past that challenge in defeating the Irish 55-37 Wednesday night.
From junior Abby Russell playing more than anticipated, to a group of freshmen contributing significant minutes, second-seeded Wyoming East (15-3) moved on and will face No. 3 St. Marys in the semifinals Friday at 9:30 a.m.
"We got into early foul trouble and that changed a lot of our dynamics," head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "Our freshmen came in and played really well. Our two bigs, Alivia Monroe and Gabby Cameron, (played well) in the first half. We were fortunate and blessed to get through it."
Russell, a first-team all-stater in 2021 who has been limited as she slowly makes her return from a torn ACL, was forced in early and stayed a while after starters Maddie Clark and Kayley Bane each picked up her second foul in the first quarter. Always the first player in off the bench, Russell ended up playing 20 minutes and finished with nine points and three steals.
"I haven't really played a lot; I did get really tired, but I know my teammates out there really needed me because Maddie and them were on the bench," Russell said. "I just kind of had to lead the team the best I could out there."
Then there was the play of freshmen Cadee Blackburn, Alivia Monroe and Gabby Cameron. Blackburn is a regular starter, and Monroe and Cameron contributed what was needed. Monroe had five points and two rebounds in seven minutes, and Cameron finished with four points and four boards in nine minutes.
"They played within themselves, which I was really proud of," Boninsegna said. "They didn't try to do more than they could. We had Alivia play the guard area some and she's not used to that. Luckily we had Hannah out there to balance it out, and Gabby did a great job.
"I've got confidence in any kid I put out there. Sure, we're going to make mistakes, we're going to make errors. We had way too many turnovers (20), but that's OK. At this point, we live another day."
Blankenship, the team's lone senior, was indeed there to keep things running as efficiently as possible. She finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds — seven and eight, respectively, in the first half with the bench players seeing significant action. Blankenship also had four steals and three blocked shots.
"Our shots weren't really falling in the first half and I was just getting a lot of rebounds," she said. "They weren't really putting a body on me, so I was able just to roll to the basket and get the easy boards. I was just glad to get the win."
"All along we've been able to go eight or nine deep," Boninsegna said in the postgame press conference. "These kids (Blankenship, Clark and Russell) are hitting our bigs, and are catching the ball, they're driving and dishing. I have confidence in them. It's not many times that you've got a first-team all-stater as your first sub off the bench. Having Abby there, coming out and helping us does a lot for us. When we drive and dish and hit them, we're really effective. We're going to have to do that on Friday."
Boninsegna said after the game she only knew a little about St. Marys, simply because the team's focus was completely on Charleston Catholic — just like the Warriors won't be thinking about a possible return to Saturday's 12:30 p.m. championship game.
"We always say this, we honestly did not look past Charleston Catholic," she said. "We'll go back and we'll look at game film, be more adept at what we're going to face on Friday."
