Nobody was happier than Woodrow Wilson soccer coach Steve Laraba when Cooper Bell decided to get a haircut.
He could finally tell Cooper from his identical twin brother Aiden.
“They really did (look identical),” Laraba said. “Cooper changing his hair helps a lot. It used to be I had to remember what side of the field I had them on.”
There was that and then there were the shoes. Until it wasn’t the shoes anymore.
“By their games not that much,” Laraba said of differentiating the twins. “It had to be the shoes. And then they went and got the same shoes, I think just to throw me off a bit. Honestly, last year they did get the same shoes and kept laughing at me when I called them the other name.”
Laraba had always referred to them as Aiden Cooper Bell. That way he knew he would get it half right.
So similar are their games it was impossible to tell the difference outside of little subtleties.
“I can tell the differences in their games, but it’s only slight differences,” Laraba said. “One of them tends to be a little more adventurous. I don’t want to give away too much of a scouting report. They are both technically gifted, tactically they know what to do and physically they are good-sized. They are going to be a handful for teams.”
But they are a big part of Woodrow Wilson’s soccer fortunes this fall. The Flying Eagles are coming off a 10-2-5 season. The two losses were both to state champion and ancient adversary Greenbrier East (2-1 and 2-0, the latter coming in the section tournament that ended the Flying Eagles’ season), and they beat state tournament participant Wheeling Park (2-0) and tied Region 3 rival George Washington (1-1), which had won 12 straight region championships before getting unseated by Greenbrier East.
Woodrow Wilson last won a region championship in 2010, before any of the current players hit elementary school.
The Bells think it will be different this time around, especially given the successes of 2022.
“I think we are more motivated than ever, honestly, after seeing last year when we thought we should have beat Greenbrier East and they went on and won a state championship,” Aiden Bell said. “It shows how close we were to competing at the top level. Last season is definitely going to push us on and hopefully we can get passed our obstacles and win a state championship this year.”
“It gives you a big confidence boost, there’s a lot more belief,” Cooper Bell said. “It gives you a reality check that you can really go as far as you plan on going.”
The Bell twins played on the Legacy FC 05 team that won the state club championship in the spring.
That type of preparation has been key to the high hopes for the fall.
“A lot of our players have been playing high-level club soccer,” Cooper said. “We’ve been out working a lot this summer, especially my brother and I coming after the Cup (title). We’ve all been running, we’ve been hanging out and getting closer, becoming more of a family and a team.”
“We all play with our travel clubs, and they are all high-level teams, and a lot of us train on our own anyway,” Aiden said. “It was just about making sure that we don’t make the same mistakes as last year and get better at the things that hurt us last year.”
Neither player wanted to forget the previous year, but rather use it as motivation for this year.
“We have a lot of motivation, it really hurt losing (the section championship game), especially when we felt we should have won and we want to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen again,” Aiden said. “It was a confidence booster (beating the likes of Park and tying George Washington), especially with so many guys coming back. At the end of the day, we lost two games, but we didn’t get out of the section, so the main focus is we have to be better than last year.”
“It was difficult because we gave it everything in those two games, especially the second one, but it’s rough knowing we were so close to winning a state championship,” Cooper said.
So which Bell is the better player?
Cooper said it would be impossible for them to settle because they would just argue.
But what would their teammates say?
“That’s a good question,” Cooper said. “But I think the obvious answer is me.”
Fellow classmates and fellow team leaders Tyler Randolph and Isaiah Logan were sitting nearby and were asked for their opinion on the matter.
Randolph thought about it before saying Cooper and after hearing that Logan went with Aiden. It appeared to be the old Tootsie Roll Pop answer: The world may never know.
Either way, Laraba said he expects both the Bells will toll for the Flying Eagles this season.
“They are going to be a big part of what we do, they are four-year starters,” Laraba said. “That’s a lot of experience to have and there is going to be a lot riding on them.”
And if you want to know how similar they are, they were asked separately what their personal goal was for the season and the answer was almost verbatim.
“I’d love to have a great season, but it matters more that the team has a great season,” Aiden said.
“I’d love to have a good season myself, but I feel like the team means more to me than myself,” Cooper said.
It’s no wonder Laraba has trouble telling one from the other.
