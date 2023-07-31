Believe the Hypes. Independence linebacker Derrick “D” Hypes, that is.
The “D” doesn’t stand for defense, but it could. On a team of formidable defenders, the rising senior was the leading tackler for undefeated and Class AA state champion Independence last fall.
Hypes is back for more and enters the season a legitimate contender for the Huff Award, given to the state’s top defensive player.
The path he has taken to get back to that point is almost remarkable.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Hypes was injured in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 42-7 victory against Herbert Hoover at Wheeling Island. In fact, Hypes and fellow linebacker Chandler Johnson, a senior last year, were both inured in the championship, Johnson shortly before Hypes.
“It was something I never felt before,” Hypes said of his injury, acknowledging how bad he had felt to see his teammate Johnson go down moments before. “I didn’t expect it to be tore. I remember laying on the field, and everything was quiet. I was just hoping for the best. I never thought I would tear anything. You never think about that until it happens.”
Turns out he had a full tear of the ACL and MCL.
Hypes did not make the trip back to Coal City with his teammates.
He stayed in Wheeling with his family and, upon returning home, found out the extent a week later.
Independence coach John H. Lilly acknowledged it was a tough blow because the two injured Patriots couldn’t enjoy the celebration like they would have had the injuries not occurred.
“You hate to see it,” Lilly said. “But (Bluefield) coach (Fred) Simon (where Lilly had his first coaching job for his alma mater) and some other coaches always told me to win a state championship you’ve got to have a little bit of luck. And our luck was we didn’t have a lot of people hurt last year. I hate that they got hurt in the state championship game. I don’t know if you could do any more in the offseason to get better than D did.”
He underwent a relatively new surgical procedure by Dr. Chad Lavender on Jan. 25 at Marshall University, who has done several knee repairs on local athletes with outstanding results. Hypes was fully released to practice just over six months from the surgery date. An ACL and MCL tear only three decades before was a career ender.
“He had the experimental surgery they are doing at Marshall, and it’s been kind of a miracle,” Lilly said. “He’s running full speed, he’s ready to go. What he did in the offseason is phenomenal, and I’m very proud of him. A lot of kids don’t do exactly what they are told but he did.”
“He has a new surgery that speeds up the recovery process so fast,” Hypes said.
Hypes did the work to get back to under the guidance of physical therapist Matt Lacek.
“My therapist helped me so much,” Hypes said. “I appreciate all of them up there at Performance (Physical Therapy). I did everything they said and everything I could to get back for this season. My therapist told me I was going to be good if I keep on listening to them and it turns out I was.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Lilly said. “He’s had a great offseason. The physical therapist he is working with was shooting me pictures, working with me, and keeping me informed. They’ve done a great job with him. I’m appreciative of those guys.”
Lilly, who coached a Huff Award winner in Adam Parkulo at Woodrow Wilson nearly two decades ago, said he is also proud of the senior, talking about the work it took to get back to this point.
Hypes made the most of his down time, adding weight strictly on the strength of adding upper body mass when he couldn’t do leg work.
“Because of that knee surgery he bulked up,” Lilly said. “He left out at the end of football season at 184 (pounds) and he’s weighing about 215 now. He’s worked really hard in the offseason.”
Despite being the younger brother among the linebackers — first-team all-stater Jordan Harvey and Johnson were both seniors — he led the squad with 127, just below 10 a game, and was an honorable mention all-stater. Independence had six shutouts last fall and the Patriots gave up just 31 points in the regular season and just 5.8 for the season.
This year he will be the older brother and he’s got his sights set on 150 tackles.
Hypes will be the leader of the linebackers and he has faith in the new guys he will be leading.
“We’ve got Landon Riddle and Landon Phalin, they’re both putting the work in and we’re all working together this summer,” Hypes said. “We’ve been working for the past two months. We’ve been doing a lot of drills, doing our assignments off the field with five tires spread out, getting through our gaps. They’ve made a lot of improvement and they are getting a lot stronger.”
Lilly credited a different sport with helping make him the linebacker he has become.
“He’s unique because of wrestling (which he missed last year, after making the state tournament as a sophomore),” Lilly said. “He knows how to use his body in the line of scrimmage to be effective and move and use his agility and I think wrestling has helped with that. You put all that with being two inches taller and 40 pounds heavier, I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to have a good year.”
Hypes agreed.
“I really like wrestling because it helps me get a lot better for football and I think that is another reason that I got pretty good my junior year,” Hypes said. “Wrestling helps you stay low and it helped me with better wrestling form. I’m excited to wrestle this year.”
Can he win the Huff Award?
“I don’t know much about it. The first time I heard about it was when Jordan Harvey (was a candidate for the Huff Award last year),” Hypes said. "(Fairmont Senior’s) Dylan Ours, a lot of people are predicting him to win it. I’m trying to go for 150 tackles, I had 127 last year, and hopefully that is enough to do it.”
Hypes will have to fight through the attention Harvey garnered being a two-time first-team all-stater. He got a taste of that last year.
“I think teams are going to be assigning (blockers to) me and I’m going to have to work around that,” he said. “It’s nothing new. Just fight off the double-teams.”
“If you ask (first-team all-stater and graduated Jordan) Harvey, he’d probably say D led us in tackles because they were always running away from him,” Lilly said jokingly. “But (Hypes) did lead us in tackles and he quarterbacked out defense three or four games because Harvey was hurt there for a while.”
The best reason to believe the Hypes at Independence is because he has the hard edge typically found in linebackers. And he used one of Lilly’s motivational lines that “lions don’t eat grass, they eat meat” to prove the point.
“I’m here to eat meat this year,” Hypes said. “I feel more explosive in my legs. And I’m ready to go.”
Independence is scheduled to open the season at Raleigh County rival Liberty Friday, Aug. 25, in the Battle of ’76.
