Beckley wins 15-year-old Babe Ruth state title

Beckley Babe Ruth 15-year-old state champions 2022Tina Laney/for The Register-Herald

 TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

Beckley scored five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open and went on to defeat Huntington Southeast 14-3 for a two-game sweep of the West Virginia 15-year-old Babe Ruth League state championship series Saturday at Harry Lewin Field.

Beckley, which won Game 1 9-2 last weekend, put it out of reach with a five-run seventh. The highlight was a grand slam by Levi Barnett.

Huntington led 2-1 before Beckley took the lead for good with a three-run second. Reid Warden hit a two-run homer, his second of the series.

The team advanced to the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 in Eau Claire, Wis.

