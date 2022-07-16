Beckley wins 15-year-old Babe Ruth state title

Beckley scored five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open and went on to defeat Huntington Southeast 14-3 for a two-game sweep of the West Virginia 15-year-old Babe Ruth League state championship series Saturday at Harry Lewin Field.
Beckley, which won Game 1 9-2 last weekend, put it out of reach with a five-run seventh. The highlight was a grand slam by Levi Barnett.
Huntington led 2-1 before Beckley took the lead for good with a three-run second. Reid Warden hit a two-run homer, his second of the series.
The team advanced to the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 in Eau Claire, Wis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.