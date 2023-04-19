Woodrow Wilson will host the annual Pete Culicerto Invitational track and field meet on Friday. Part of the event will be the induction of the Class of 2023 into the Beckley Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Field events will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5 p.m.
Last year, athletes from Stratton High School were inducted for the first time. Two more Bulldogs will be enshrined on Friday.
The newest members will be recognized during a break in the running events. The list of inductees:
John Fox, Stratton High School. In 1967, Fox finished second in the high jump and second as a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team in the state meet. He was also a member of the 440-yard relay team that finished third in the state meet. He was also the starting point guard on the basketball team.
In 2004, Fox was inducted into the West Virginia State College Hall of Fame. He was all-conference in 1970 and 1971 for the high jump and triple jump and also a member of the basketball team.
Fox was employed by Raleigh County Schools, where he taught for 38 years. He is a member of St. Matthew A.M.E. church where he teaches adult Sunday School and works with the youth department.
He has one daughter, Charniece, and three grandchildren. Noah, Nigel and Zuri.
Robert Frazier, Stratton High School. In 1966, Frazier finished third in the 880-yard run and in 1967 he finished second in the state meet.
He graduated from Bluefield State University and Virginia Union University with a masters degree in ministry. He has served as a pastor for the past 33 years.
He is married to Angelia Russell-Frazier. He has six children and nine grandchildren and currently resides in East Bank.
Tim Lowe, Woodrow Wilson High School. Lowe was a three-year letterman in track and field and cross country. He was a member of the 1993 state champion 4x800-meter relay team and a member of 4x800 team that finished second in 1994.
Lowe attended West Virginia University and currently resides in Morgantown with his wife Jess and daughter Lyla. He is construction supervisor at Lytle Construction Corporation.
Beau Johnson, Woodrow Wilson High School. In 1993, Johnson was a member of the state champion 4x800 meter relay team and state runner-up team in 1994. He also qualified for states in the 800 and 1600 all three years in high school.
Johnson resides in Beckley with his wife Carolyn and is employed as a City of Beckley land manager.
Twana Pankey Cobbs, Woodrow Wilson High School. Cobbs was member of the track team from 1994-1996 and competed in the 100- and 200-meters and on the 400- and 800-meter relay teams that qualified and placed in the state meet all three years she ran.
In 1993 and 1994 she was Spring Academic Champion and in 1996 made the Dean’s list at Marshall University.
Cobbs graduated from Marshall University and then Bluefield State X-ray program. She is currently a radiologic technologist/clinical instructor for University of Charleston.
She resides in Beckley and is married to Robert Cobbs. They have two children. RJ and Devin.
Sterling Moon, Woodrow Wilson High School. In 1971, Moon was a member of the 440-yard relay team that set the school record at the JC Relays with a time of 43.0 seconds and then set the regional record with a time of 44.5 seconds. That same year his relay team was second in the state. Moon finished fifth in the regional that year in the 100-yard dash. He was also a member of the Flying Eagle football teams.
He has worked as a boiler plant operator and also as a fireman. He attended Beckley College. He spends time with his girlfriend Dolly and has one son, Sam.
Christina Yee Moore, Woodrow Wilson High School. Moore ran for the Flying Eagles from 1994-1996 and competed in the 100 and 200 and the 400- and 800-meter relays. At the state meet in 1995, she finished sixth in the 200 meters, her 800-meter relay team finished second and the 400-meter relay team finished third. In 1996, she finished sixth in the 100 at the state meet. The relay teams finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Christina graduated from WVU with bachelors and masters degrees in Exercise Physiology. She has worked as a clinical exercise physiologist, gymnastics coach and is currently teaching in Cameron, N.C. She has two children, Amanda and Gabriel.
