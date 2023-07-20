Beckley Babe Ruth’s 14-year-old all-star team got off to a strong start. The 13s, meanwhile, went from one end of the spectrum to the other.
Still, both remain alive in the Ohio Valley Regionals.
The 14s had just one game on the opening day of their tournament in Lexington, Ky. They made it count, with three pitchers combining on a no-hitter in an 18-0 rout of Plainfield, Ind.
Beckley pounded out 12 hits in the four-inning victory. Four batters had two-hit days, including a home run and three runs batted in by Degan Williams. He also had a double.
Tyler Wilhite, Brady Williams and Austin Long (three RBIs) also posted two hits each. Williams and Wilhite had doubles.
Justin Williams also homered and drove in two runs.
Brady Williams, Andrew Gallaher and Justin Williams combined for six strikeouts and three walks in the dominant pitching effort.
The 13s had a similar start to their day in Janesville, Wis., disposing of the Crown Hill (Ind.) Dogs 16-0.
Preston Eades was was 4-for-4, while Will Farrish and Blake Pugalee both had three hits for Beckley, which had 16. Farrish and Jacob Varney both drove in three runs.
Chance Moore started and worked the first 3 1/3 innings, surrendering one hit while striking out five and walking two. Farrish handled the final 2 2/3, also holding the Dogs to one hit. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
The end of the day was not as favorable with a 16-1 four-inning loss to host Janesville. Three Beckley pitchers combined to give up 10 hits.
Eades had two of Beckley’s three hits. Varney had the other.
The 14s will play their second game Friday at 4:30 p.m. against host Southeastern Lexington. The 13s have finished pool play and will have Friday off.
Single elimination bracket play will begin Saturday at both tournaments. Seedings will be determined by standings at the end of pool play. Friday’s final game at the 14-year-old tournament will start at 7 p.m. First pitch for the last game in Janesville will be 4 p.m. Eastern.
