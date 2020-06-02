Beckley Summer League halted

A Beckley sports staple that got its start well over a half century ago is just one in a long line of events to be affected by the coronavirus.
The Beckley Summer Basketball League is likely not to happen this year as the pandemic continues to impact all aspects of life. In a normal year, teams would already have signed up by this point.
However, with prep and youth sports still six days from even starting the process of phasing back into existence, the league would face an uphill battle at best of getting a July run.
When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave the green light last Friday for prep and youth sports to resume on June 8, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released a list of summer guidelines detailing a three-phase process in getting middle and high school athletes back into action. The first phase will start Monday and run through June 19 and restricts athletes — in pods of 10 — to outdoor, non-sport-specific activity.
Indoor access would not begin until the start of Phase II on June 22, and even then strongly suggests remaining outdoors as much as possible.
Phase III would run in conjunction with each county's designated three-week period, during which coaches can have direct contact with athletes. However, no interschool activities will be permitted.
All of that makes it difficult for the summer league to run as usual.
"I don't see it happening," Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. "There are too many stipulations. We would have to check people's temperatures. We can't have fans. It would be too hard."
The Beckley Summer League traces its roots back to the early-1960s when it was started by legendary Woodrow Wilson coach Lawrence "Preach" Wiseman. Games were played on an outdoor court at New River Park.
Kidd said the benefits of the league are many. Not only do high school-aged athletes compete, but so do alumni of surrounding schools.
"I think for the southern part of West Virginia it's good to have something to do," Kidd said. "It helps the community get a jump on basketball season. And our kids get to play against older kids. It's something (for alumni) to do to keep themselves in shape, and it's good for the ones who are in college, also. When I was in college it helped me a lot."
