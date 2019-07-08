Beckley 15s win Babe Ruth state championship

Beckley’s run to a state championship was all about family.
The Babe Ruth League postseason tournaments wrapped up June 28, giving coaches only a few days to put together a roster for the 15-year-old state tournament.
“We had a week to get these guys going,” manager Antonio Leopardi said. “We picked a good group of kids we felt had a good chance of going out and winning this thing. We put a lot of thought into it.”
Their intuition paid off.
Beckley came out of the losers bracket and defeated host Elkins 12-11 in eight innings on Sunday to win the league’s first state title since 2015. Beckley will next play in the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wis., starting July 25.
“They just came together like a family,” Leopardi said. “They clicked very quickly. We have kids from Shady Spring and different areas around Beckley, and it seemed like they had been playing together their whole lives.”
It certainly wasn’t easy. Beckley wound up playing five games over three days to Elkins’ three. That immediately put depth into question.
“Coming into the tournament, we felt like we had enough pitching to get through,” Leopardi said. “We played Huntington on Friday and turned around and played Elkins. Because of the pitch count rule, we were down our best two pitchers (Parker Hall and Logan Williams).”
Beckley opened the tournament Friday evening with a 14-2, six-inning win over Huntington Southeast. That was followed by a 13-10 slugfest loss to Elkins.
“When we went down to the losers bracket, going into Saturday we felt like we could still win it,” Leopardi said. “We came in with the mindset that we had to go with kids who could throw strikes and keep (hitters) off balance. The miles per hour drop about 10 at that point. One of our assistants, Cameron Pack, was calling the pitches. We kept everyone off balance.”
The day began with a tight 3-2 Beckley win that eliminated Huntington. That was followed by an unforeseen performance in a rematch with Elkins.
“Micah Clay had a perfect game through the fifth inning,” Leopardi said. “Nobody expected that. That was a nice surprise.”
Beckley won 9-2 to force Sunday’s decisive game. The dramatics only continued.
“We knew we were lacking pitching and had to throw strikes,” Leopardi said. “We knew we were going to have to hit and score some runs. Those kids are raised in batting cages up there.
“We went up 7-0 by the third inning and let off the gas. We started kicking the ball around some and they tied it up.”
But Beckley scored two runs in the top of the eighth, including the go-ahead run by Cooper Vaught off a hit from Colton Tate.
Elkins scored a run in the bottom of the inning but Beckley held on for the state title.
In keeping with the family theme, the win carried special meaning for Leopardi.
“I played in this league for three years and went to Elkins twice as an all-star,” he said. “To see them do something I didn’t do as a player meant a lot. They played with a lot of heart.
“My dad was a coach in Babe Ruth and granddad did the same. We have a lot of love for this league.”
Leopardi, Pack and the other two assistants, Brandon Williams and Eddie Wilson, all played baseball at Woodrow Wilson.
Other members of the team are Travis Daniel, Daniel Dickenson, Seth Gwinn, Tyler Mackey, Isaiah Patterson, Reece Patterson and Richard Reed.
The team will be holding fundraisers to help with its travel expenses for the trip to Wisconsin. Anyone wishing to help can call league president Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766.
“We are going to need a lot of help from the community,” Leopardi said.
The 13-year-old all-stars will try to win a second state title when they host Huntington and Elkins Friday through Sunday at Harry Lewin Field.
