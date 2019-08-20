Jonah Stevens will be expected to assume the leadership mantle as Woodrow Wilson High christens its 2019 cross country season with a home meet on Saturday.
Stevens, a senior, enters the fall campaign with a strong summer workout regimen in the bank, says Beckley head coach George Barbera.
“Jonah is the No. 1 returning senior, and he’s preseason ranked sixth in the state (by runwv.com),” said Barbera. “He really had a great summer of preparation; he really was dedicated this summer.
“He’s more fit than he’s ever been.”
A year ago, Stevens was running near the top 10 in the state meet at Ona before hyperventilating and being unable to complete the race. “He’s looking to finish the season strong (this year),” said Barbera.
Fellow senior Chris Henry will join Stevens in guiding the boys team, which is rated fourth preseason by runwv.com. Henry, the 16th-rated triple-A boys runner as the season arrives, placed 21st in the 2018 state meet.
Obviously, the team will miss the talents of Chris Barbera, now a member of the University of Charleston cross country and track and field squads. Barbera, who was a six-time state track champion at Woodrow Wilson, was also third in the 2018 state cross country meet after winning the individual title in 2017.
For the eighth year, the Flying Eagles will host the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational on Saturday on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course adjacent to Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The high school girls will be the first to depart the starting line at 9:30 a.m., followed by the high school boys at 10 a.m., the middle school girls at 11 a.m. and the middle school boys at 11:45 a.m.
Stevens is the defending high school boys individual champion of Chick-fil-A meet.
Barbera says entries are strong for the upcoming meet. The field is expected to include George Washington and Winfield, as well as other regional schools and a healthy contingent of middle schools. The “challenging” 5K course allows coaches and spectators alike the chance to see the action on a majority of the course.
Beckley will host the Flying Eagle Invitational later in the season (Oct. 10) on the same layout, and the Eagles will once again welcome teams for the Class AAA Region 3 Championships in Beckley on Thursday, Oct. 24. The state meet is slated for Cabell Midland High School in Ona on Saturday, Nov. 2.
While Stevens and Henry will be counted on to lead the Beckley boys, two younger runners are expected to highlight the showing for the girls squad. Sophomore Colette Lindley is “healthy” and “coming off a great track season” after being lost to injury early in her freshman cross country campaign, and Lindley is “being pushed by (freshman) Charlotte McGinnis.”
“I expect them to be my top two,” Barbera said.
The girls team lost several competitors to graduation, including Maddy Childs and Laiken Griffith. Childs, now running for Davis & Elkins, was 24th in the 2018 state meet.
Juniors Savannah Hughes and Gillian Breeden and sophomore Kaya Wharton are among those who return with experience for the Flying Eagle girls. Hughes was 41st and Breeden 46th in the 2018 state meet. Barbera says he also figures on good effort from others such as junior Madison Cornett, who didn’t run cross-country last year.
Others who should provide valuable contributions on the boys side include junior Brennen McGinnis, sophomore Conner Cormack and sophomore Christian Saffouri. McGinnis crossed the line in 43rd place in the 2018 state competition.
Barbera says the 2019 unit “has the best team dynamic” his squads have enjoyed over the years.
“They’re real competitive, but it’s a team-oriented environment,” he said. “They’ve trained in the summer as a whole better than any team we’ve had.
“I’m looking forward to it. I think we’re going to see some surprises.”
In recent years, runners such as Chris Barbera, Childs, Ryan Vaught (competing for Marshall), Andrew Barbera (Concord), Miles Kominsky (Davidson) and Emily Fedders (who recently closed out a solid career at Appalachian State University) have helped create “a culture” for the Beckley program that emboldens current team members as they move up in the ranks.
Following the season-opening meet, the Eagles are scheduled to compete in the Knights Crossing Invitational in Cave Spring, Va. on Sept. 7.
