Beckley Roundball Classic canceled

The Chick-fil-A Beckley Roundball Classic was the last athletic event in the area not to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last March.
That’s not the case this time around.
Formerly known as the Biddy-Buddy, organizers at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia made the tough decision to pull the plug on this year’s event, which would have run March 5-7.
“Canceling this year’s Chick-fil-A Roundball Classic is a huge disappointment for us, but the circumstances surrounding the planning of the tournament left us with no other option,” said Jason Logan, the Y’s sports and recreation director. “The rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state back in late 2020 and early 2021 forced the Governor (Jim Justice) to issue executive orders on youth sports and winter school sports, delaying the start of the season to March.
“This delay would directly affect the number of teams that play in our tournament as well as limiting the number of venues we could use, resulting in us having to make the hard decision to cancel.”
Several of the gyms normally used for the tournament would not have been available. The Classic annually is held on the first weekend of March, which is typically the open of the travel ball season after the completion of middle school competition.
The tournament has been held every year since its inception in 1973. The decision to cancel was not made lightly.
“While it’s never easy canceling any program, this one hurt,” Logan said. “To have such a long-running tradition of success behind us, we felt like the 49th edition should have a chance to live up to the tournaments of years past.”
If everything is normal, the next tournament will run March 4-6, 2022.
