Beckley Relays: Cook thankful to be back; Indy girls move past lack of numbers

Keynan Cook easily cleared his first high jump attempt. In fact, the 5-foot-2-inch height didn't even require the proper form — the 6-foot-4 senior landed on his right foot and finished on his left.
His next attempt of 5-6 didn't present much of a challenge, either.
Cook then watched as his Woodrow Wilson teammate Ryan Muktar bested him, clearing 5-8 with room to spare. That locked up the championship for Muktar, who went on to tie for high point honors at the Beckley Relays Saturday on the Pete Culicerto Track at Van Meter Stadium.
For Cook, everything worked out just fine. Seeing one of his teammates succeed was important.
Also big was the fact that Cook was back in the athletic arena.
Cook missed the Flying Eagles' first two meets, still recovering from the knee scope that forced him out of most of his senior basketball season. He played in the first four games and then sparingly on Senior Night against Parkersburg South.
"It feels great to come out here and compete a little bit," Cook said. "I didn't know what I'd be able to do again. I'm glad to be able to compete for Woodrow one last time and try to win states."
Cook put together a Class AAA first-team all-state season in football, the sport he will play at Georgetown University in the fall. He then had the knee procedure in December.
"It's healing very good. I'm getting back," he said. "That's another reason I wanted to run track, so I could get ready for next year for football, get myself a little bit faster and get my knee right.
"I'm not exactly back where I was last year, so I'm kind of still working myself back there. But I think I'm getting a little bit better and getting my legs back under me where I haven't ran in so long."
Cook didn't run track as a freshman and spring sports were canceled due to Covid the following year. Last season he tied for seventh in the high jump at the state meet, and was part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that lost to champion Musselman by five-hundredths of a second.
On Saturday, Cook ran the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle team that won with a time of 1:03.61.
That was part of a dominant day for the Flying Eagles, who ran away with the team race with 249 points. George Washington was a distant second with 136.
Muktar paired his high jump win with a victory in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.83. Teammate Michael Miller also scored 20 points with victories in the shot put (43 feet, 7 3/4 inches) and the discus (123-03).
Keegan Sack of George Washington joined them in a three-way tie for high point honors.
l l l
The Independence girls team may lack in numbers, but that hasn't resulted in a lack of success.
The Patriots finished second Saturday to George Washington with 96 points (GW had 126). That's not bad considering Indy has only seven girls on its roster.
Still, Indy was in Class AA in the latest state rankings at runwv.com.
"Really good, with as few girls as we have," veteran head coach Robert McClain. "We've been to Charleston three times and finished in the top five each time. So we have good girls, just not enough. It's always tough when you can't get enough."
McClain he used to have 20 to 25 girls each season, but things have not picked up since the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020.
The girls who are out there are doing all they can to get Independence noticed.
Lilli Honaker, Sydney Weis and Chloe Honaker (Lilli, a sophomore, and Chloe, a senior, are sisters) finished 1-2-3 in the 100 high hurdles. Back-to-back-to-back finishes by the trio have been the norm, although not necessarily in the same order.
Those three join sophomore Kenzie Taylor to form the state's second-ranked shuttle hurdle relay team. They won Saturday with a time of 1:14.94. They had been ranked No. 1 until Philip Barbour leapfrogged them this week.
Meanwhile, a number of school records are within striking distance. Olivia Green is in pursuit of the discus mark of 104-11; Chloe Honaker has the shot put mark of 32 feet in her sights; and the shuttle hurdle team has come within two-hundredths of a second of the record mark of 1:11.02.
"They want that in the trophy case," McClain said.
l l l
Liberty's Brooklyn Brown tied with Chloe Honaker for the girls high point championship with 24 points. She finished first in the 200 (29.5), second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the 400 (1:09.26).
Honaker was first in the shot put (29-4 1/4), second in the 300 hurdles (56.2) and third in the 100 hurdles (17.71).
l l l
Most area teams will be at the annual H.B. Thomas Invitational at Shady Spring on Thursday. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Beckley Relays
Saturday
at Woodrow Wilson HS
Girls Team Scores
1. George Washington 126; 2. Independence 96; 3. James Monroe 52; 4. Liberty 50; 5. Wyoming East 46; 6. Midland Trail 35.
Boys Team Scores
1. Woodrow Wilson 249; 2. George Washington 136; 3. Midland Trail 30; 4. Liberty 28; 5. Wyoming East 21; 6. James Monroe 18; 7. Meadow Bridge 17.
Girls Individual Results
100 meter
1. Sophia Dascoli (GW) 14.05; 2. Zoe McManaway (MT); 3. Layla Stover (WE); 4. Maggie Boroski (JM); 5. Ava Pierson (GW); 6. Laken Toler (WE)
200 meter
1. Brooklyn Brown (L) 29.5; 2. Maggie Boroski (JM); 3. Emerson Sadorra (GW); 4. Zoe McManaway (MT); 5. Ava Dunlap (JM); 6. Isabella Green (I)
400 meter
1. Liza Westerman (GW) 1:02.19; 2. Katherine Akers (GW); 3. Brooklyn Brown (L); 4. Emerson Sadorra (GW); 5. Isabella Miller (L); 6. Jaina Davis (I)
800 meter
1. Katherine Akers (GW) 2:31.40; 2. Alaina Potters (GW); 3. Jaina Davis (I); 4. Amy Vest (WE); 5. Kaileigh Alfing (MT); 6. Brianna Cook (WE)
1600 meter
1. Amaris Gutjahr (JM) 7:51.94
100 meter hurdles
1. Lilli Honaker (I) 17.43; 2. Syndi Weis (I); 3. Chloe Honaker (I); 4. Willow Leach (GW); 5. Sydney Chapman (MT); 6. Trinity Keith (L)
300 meter hurdles
1. Willow Leach (GW) 51.2; 2. Chloe Honaker (I); 3. Lilli Honaker (I); 4. Sydney Chapman (MT); 5. Arabella Burdette (MT)
4x100 meter
1. Independence (Olivia Green, Lilli Honaker, Makenzie Taylor, Syndi Weis) 57.8; 2. Wyoming East; 3. George Washington; 4. James Monroe; 5. Liberty; 6. Midland Trail
4x200 meter
1. George Washington (Sophia Dascoli, Ava Pierson, Willow Leach, Alaina Potters) 1:59.55; 2. James Monroe; 3. Wyoming East; 4. Midland Trail
4x400 meter
1. Wyoming East (Cadee Blackburn, Kasey Thomas, Amy Vest, Colleen Lookabill)
Shuttle hurdle relay
1. Independence (Lilli Honaker, Chloe Honaker, Makenzie Taylor, Syndi Weis) 1:14.94; 2. Midland Trail; 3. James Monroe
High jump
1. Lilly Jackson (JM) 5-02; 2. Brooklyn Brown (L); 3. Lexi Cozort (L)
Long jump
1. Emma Del Torto (GW) 14-04; 2. Trinity Keith (L); 3. Layla Stover (WE); 4. Colleen Lookabill (WE); 5. Jaina Davis (I); 6. Abigail Paas (GW)
Shot put
1. Chloe Honaker (I) 29-04.25; 2. Olivia Green (I); 3. Kaylee Mollohan (L); 4. Ainsley Lewis (GW); 5. Molly Bowen (GW); 6. Abigail Paas (GW)
Discus
1. Olivia Green (I) 98-03; 2. Ainsley Lewis (GW); 3. Abigail Paas (GW); 4. Ariana Chrest (GW); 5. Molly Bowen (GW); 6. Kaylee Mollohan (L)
Boys Individual Results
100 meter
1. Keegan Sack (GW) 11.52; 2. Ty'lai Kimble (WW); 3. Nate Grayton (WW); 4. Blake Cabel (L); 5. Christen Stewart (WW); 6. James Carter (GW)
200 meter
1. Keegan Sack (GW) 23.4; 2. Gabriel Kidd (WW); 3. Nick Dvorak (WW), tie. James Carter (GW); 5. Jackson Danielson (WE); 6. Wyatt Lilly (JM)
400 meter
1. James Grayton (WW) 55.66; 2. Stanley Martin (WW); 3. Wesley Goodwin (GW); 4. Braden Chipps (GW); 5. Sam Goodwin (GW); 6. Nick Dvorak (WW)
800 meter
1. Crawford Goldman (GW) 2:06.6; 2. Brandon Canaday (WW); 3. Mackey Stone (GW); 4. Kellan Hefferman (WW); 5. Luke Graham (GW); 6. Jaden Gladwell (MB)
1600 meter
1. Jaden Gladwell (MB) 4:50.05; 2. Aiden Kneeland (WW); 3. Christen Saffouri (WW); 4. Gage Fox (GW); 5. Corey Kincaid (MB); 6. Braydie Carr (JM)
3200 meter
1. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 10:44.4; 2. Michael Haddadin (WW); 3. Jonah Morgan (WW); 4. Corey Kincaid (MB)
110 meter hurdles
1. Ryan Muktar (WW) 16.83; 2. Jack Morris (GW); 3. Andrew Gwinn (WW); 4. Landen Parker (GW)
300 meter hurdles
1. Landen Parker (GW) 44.5; 2. MJ Staples (WW); 3. Bradley Snyder (WW); 4. Xander Johns (MT); 5. Jack Morris (GW); 6. Andrew Gwinn (WW)
4x100 meter
1. Woodrow Wilson (Ty'lai Kimble, Christen Stewart, James Grayton, Stanley Martin) 44.8; 2. George Washington; 3. Wyoming East; 4. Midland Trail
4x200 meter
1. George Washington (Keegan Sack, Colin Hart, Tommy Hart, Jack Williams) 1:32.58; 2. Woodrow Wilson A; 3. Woodrow Wilson B; 4. James Monroe; 5. Wyoming East
4x400 meter
1. Woodrow Wilson (Brandon Canaday, James Grayton, Kellan Hefferman, Stanley Martin) 3:48.3; 2. George Washington; 3. James Monroe; 4. Wyoming East; 5. Midland Trail
4x800 meter
1. George Washington (Mackey Stone, Crawford Goldman, Luke Graham, Aidan Rogers) 8:50.82; 2. Woodrow Wilson; 3. Wyoming East
Shuttle hurdle relay
1. Woodrow Wilson (Ty'lai Kimble, Ryan Muktar, MJ Staples, Keynan Cook) 1:03.61; 2. Midland Trail; 3. James Monroe
High jump
1. Ryan Muktar (WW) 5-08; 2. Keynan Cook (WW); 3. Andrew Gwinn (WW), tie. Blake Cabel (L)
Long jump
1. Bradley Snyder (WW) 18-03; 2. Braden Chipps (GW), tie, Jeremiah Allen (WW); 4. Harry Wallace (GW); 5. Blake Cabel (L); 6. Wesley Goodwin (GW)
Shot put
1. Michael Miller (WW) 43-07.75; 2. David Adkins (L); 3. Todd Perry (MT); 4. Caden Wallace (WW); 5. Seth Anderson (GW); 6. Tyler Maples (WE)
Discus
1. Michael Miller (WW) 123-03; 2. David Adkins (L); 3. Todd Perry (MT); 4. Sam Peck (WW); 5. Seth Anderson (GW); 6. Bradley Treadway (L)