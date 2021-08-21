Alternative Baseball Organization, a nonprofit entity, that provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults ages 15 and up with autism and other disabilities, holds celebrity all-star games throughout its footprint annually, and the Beckley Mianeers had the first of their existence Saturday at Harry Lewin Field. The Mianeers defeated the Beckley All-Stars 7-2. The Mianeers will make their debut Sept. 25 with a trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., for games with the Gastonia Fireflies and the Carolina Bees. Mianeers general manager Richard Bailey said efforts are being made for the games to be played at Truist Stadium, home of the Winston-Salem Dash, a Chicago White Sox High-A East affiliate.