The Beckley Mianeers’ first experience as part of Alternative Baseball Organization will be a star-studded affair.
The organization holds celebrity all-star games throughout its footprint annually and Beckley’s will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, at Harry Lewin Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Alternative Baseball Organization, a nonprofit entity, provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, allowing players to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, according to Taylor Duncan, the 25-year-old founder who is based in Dallas, Ga.
The league is open to players ages 15 and older, male and female, and they will be the true stars of the event.
The Mianeers — the name chosen by team founder Richard Bailey as a combination of the words “miner” and “mountaineer” to honor the state’s legacy and those who work and have worked in the coal mines — will take on a team of local celebrities. Among them are Bo Williams with Golden Corral, Melony Lester with the UMWA, Chris Cardwell of Princeton and Jeffrey Varney with The Sandlot in Mabscott.
Joining them will be Independence baseball all-staters Atticus Goodson and Michael McKinney.
There will be 12 players on the celebrity all-star team. The Mianeers will have a combination of players and coaches to round out a team of nine.
At 12:45 p.m., the invocation will be given by Carl Underwood, chaplain at the Princeton VVA. After that, he will play the national anthem on the harmonica.
The players will be introduced at 12:50 p.m., followed by a seven-inning game.
There will be a small snack bar with candy, chips and soda, a 50-50 and in-game entertainment. A ring toss game will be played, with the winner receiving a $10 gift certificate from Little Caesar’s, and the winner of a yard dice roll will receive a $15 gift card from Dairy Queen.
All this will help lead into the Mianeers’ debut Sept. 25 with a trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., for games with the Gastonia Fireflies and the Carolina Bees. Bailey said efforts are being made for the games to be played at Truist Stadium, home of the Winston-Salem Dash, a Chicago White Sox High-A East affiliate.
Both teams will return the trip to Beckley.
The minimum measurement requirements for ABO baseball fields are 170 feet down the lines and 270 feet to center field. For all-star games — something Bailey hopes to get going after the team is established — the field is 220 down the lines and 300 to center.
The balls used for ABO are 12 inches in diameter, the same as a softball, and much softer. The team will also use wood bats.
The team has been practicing at Harry Lewin Field but will move to The Sandlot starting in October. They will practice every Saturday in preparation for next season, which will run from May until September.
The Mianeers are also active in giving back to the community, including providing a meal for the Independence High School band during band camp this Saturday.
The team will also be present at the upcoming Appalachian Festival and Kids Classic in Beckley to get the word out.
