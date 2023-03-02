The Beckley Mianeers, a team in the Alternative Baseball Organization, are looking for more players for the 2023 season.
Alternative Baseball Organization is a nonprofit entity that provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, allowing players to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, according to Taylor Duncan, the 25-year-old founder who is based in Dallas, Ga.
The league is for special needs players, men and women, ages 15 and up.
Mianeers general manager Richard Bailey said he would also love for disabled veterans to join the team.
Anyone interested in joining the team, or for more information, can contact Bailey at rmsgt55af@yahoo.com or call at 304-894-8017.
Women's professional football
An effort is being planned to possibly bring the Women's Football Alliance to southern West Virginia.
The Women's Football Alliance began in 2009 and is currently the largest and longest-running women's tackle football league in the world, according to the league website. There are currently 59 teams in the league across the United States and in Canada.
Interest in bringing a team to the area must be gauged. Anyone interested in playing, coaching, supporting and sponsoring team can contact Richard Bailey at rmsgt55af@yahoo.com or call at 304-894-8017.
