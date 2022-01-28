Beckley Little League 2022 signup dates
Signups for Beckley Little League will be held at the Lewis Nissan Preowned Building.
Signups will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, Saturday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.
The final day will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Please bring your child’s birth certificate or registration cannot be completed.
All players must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or someone over the age of 18. Any late signups will be placed on a waiting list.
Masks are optional, but social distancing is to be observed.