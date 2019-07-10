Sometimes one player can make all the difference.
In the West Virginia Little League softball 8-10-year-old state tournament, that was the case for Beckley and Boone Northern Tuesday night at the Sophia Little League Complex.
Without ace Jenna Joyce, who was on a scheduled family vacation, Beckley faltered, struggling against Boone ace Ava Sampson, who led her team to a 20-1 win in three innings.
The win ensures Boone Northern a spot in the state championship game against the winner of today’s elimination game.
“We’ve never been in this position before,” Boone head coach Justin Clendenin said. “Boone Northern, I’ve been coaching for 12 years and we got third one year and fourth another. Never have we been in position to win the state tournament at Boone Northern in softball or baseball in any age bracket. We’re stoked to be here. I think we have the best pitcher in the state, and I say that humbly, but defensively I think we’re as good as any team in the state at the 9-10 level.”
Sampson made good on her coach’s claim, early and often.
After Peyton Wilson drew a leadoff walk for Boone, Sampson, hitting third, scored Wilson with a one-out RBI single for the game’s first run. The visitors from Boone later added two more runs in the inning, one coming with Sampson scoring on a wild pitch and another coming on an error. The dust cleared with Boone holding a 3-0 lead.
Sampson added to her performance in the bottom of the frame, striking out all three batters on just nine pitches.
“At the 8-10 level, she’s probably the best pitcher I’ve ever seen,” Clendenin said. “She’s a (potential) Division I athlete from batting to fielding to pitching. She moves to be bigger and taller. Not only can she throw 59 miles per hour, but she can hit her spots and she has a really good changeup. If I call her inside-out, she can hit it. Usually at this level you’re just hoping to get strikes. She makes my job a lot easier.”
While Beckley struggled to find a groove at the plate, it didn’t fair much better at finding outs.
In the second inning the floodgates opened as Boone sent 19 batters to the plate, pounding out 14 runs with hits, stolen bases and walks, putting the game out of reach with a 17-0 lead.
“We have reliable, consistent pitching,” Beckley head coach Stacey Nickell said. “The nerves just got to us tonight and it wasn’t our night. Our girls are able to execute. They’re good defensive players, they just have to come in with the mindset and tonight it just wasn’t there for them. We just hadn’t seen a pitcher like that besides Jenna.”
Beckley plated its lone run of the game, courtesy of Allicia House, after Sampson left the game. Unfortunately for the home team that was all they could rally, falling out of the winners bracket and setting up an elimination matchup against Hedgesville today at 6 p.m.
Boone Northern will await the winner of that game.
“I’ve got a special group of girls,” Clendenin said. “They’re really mature, but sometimes if something goes wrong they sense it. Sometimes they’ll strikeout, and even if we’re up by a lot of runs, they might get a tear in their eye, which is good, I want them to care and they do. We try to keep that in check though and let them know when we have a big lead that it’s ok, just as long as they give their best effort.”
The championship game will take place today at the Sophia Little League Complex. First pitch is set for 8 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH