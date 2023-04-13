A big week is in store for Beckley Babe Ruth.
Tryouts for 12- to 15-year-olds will be held Monday and Tuesday at Harry Lewin Field. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and tryouts will run from 6-7:30 p.m.
All players must be signed up online before they can step on the field.
Any player born prior to May 1, 2011, and on or after May 1, 2007, will be eligible.
Online registration is open until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“There are no boundary lines, so we have kids from Shady Spring, Independence, Liberty and Beckley play every year. Also note kids from Wyoming, Fayette and Summers counties play in our league as well and all are welcome,” said league president Doug Leeber.
Players should wear baseball or sweat pants (no shorts), cleats, hat and glove for tryouts. Sunglasses are also recommended with the position of the sunset at the field during evening time.
High school players do not need to try out. However, players must sign up by the Tuesday deadline of 5 p.m. Players will be eligible once their high school season is complete. If they do not sign up, they will not be eligible for the spring season. The next chance to play would be fall ball in August.
To sign up online, follow the link: https://beckleybaberuthleague.sportngin.com/register/form/020097069.
For more information, visit the league on Facebook at facebook.com/BeckleyBabeRuthLeague.
