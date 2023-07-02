Beckley scored multiple runs in five of the seven innings and defeated Huntington Southeast 12-3 Sunday for the Babe Ruth League 14-year-old state championship.
Justin Williams had three of Beckley’s 10 hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Tyler Wilhite, Degan Williams and Brady Williams were all 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in.
Degan Williams had a double and triple.
Wilhite got the win, working the first four innings. He scattered six hits, struck out six and walked five.
Beckley advances to the Ohio Valley Region tournament July 19-23 in Southeastern Lexington, Ky.
