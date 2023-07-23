Next stop: World Series.
The Beckley Babe Ruth 14-year-old stars completed their undefeated run through the Ohio Valley Regional, defeating Plover-Whiting (Wis.) 4-2 for the championship Sunday in Lexington, Ky.
Beckley advances to the Babe Ruth League World Series set for Aug. 5-13 in Stafford/Fredericksburg, Va.
Beckley defeated the Sheridan Park Generals 4-0 in the semifinals Sunday morning. Brady Williams (6 1/3 innings) and Drew Gallaher combined on Beckley’s third no-hitter of the tournament. Williams also had three of Beckley’s seven hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs.
In the championship game, Beckley trailed 2-0. It was the first time the team had to come from behind in the tournament.
They answered the bell, getting to 2-1 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Justin Williams and Jacob Claypool had RBIs for Beckley, which overcame five errors.
Plover-Whiting managed seven hits. Beckley had allowed two in its previous four games combined. Tyler Wilhite got the win, striking out two and walking none while allowing both runs and all seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Degan Williams got the final out for the save and the championship.
