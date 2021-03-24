Before the season began, Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles said he expected his players would seek payback for the losses they suffered throughout their careers.
Now the Spartans will get the opportunity to mark one off their list when they come to Beckley tonight with sectional seeding on the line.
Since Coles took over at East in 2017, he along with his current group of seniors are 1-7 against the Flying Eagles, losing by an average of 17 points per game.
But the tides appear to be changing on both sides.
The Spartans are off to a 3-1 start with seniors Bailee Coles and William Gabbert leading the charge while the Flying Eagles have sputtered to a 2-5 start, including a loss to Princeton on Tuesday night.
"They're going to come in and play with a lot of energy," Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. "These games are always tough and Bimbo is going to have them ready to play."
While the Flying Eagles have hit a skid, East has dealt with its own adversity though it isn't reflected in the win-loss column.
After beating Oak Hill on March 12, the program was forced to shut down after a player from Oak Hill tested positive for the virus. The Spartans then had a positive case of their own, further halting activities.
Still, Coles doesn't imagine that will impact his team's motivation or result in a slow start of any kind despite the rust.
"They've wanted to play," Coles said. "Anytime you play Beckley I don't think you have to worry too much about the kids being ready. They've beat us a lot the last three years and they're our rival so I think this game definitely means a lot to them."
That said, both teams will be without key players.
Beckley without starting point guard Elijah Redfern and East without starting forward Adam Seams.
"It's going to hurt not having Adam, but we're more than a one-man show," Coles said. "We have Bailee who we feel is one of the best players in the state. We have William Gabbert who is our second leading scorer behind Bailee. He and his brother Goose are great shooters and smart basketball players. We have Tucker Via, Monquelle Davis, Sam Aultz and Clay Jackson who have played a lot of basketball for us and have grown over the last few years. We have players that have played in this rivalry and have gotten better and they know how to play."
Kidd of course is hoping for a rebound with sectional seeding likely on the line. With a loss to Princeton already under their belt, the Flying Eagles risk falling to 0-2 in the section with East looking to move to 2-0. If that holds it could give East home court advantage throughout sectionals. For Beckley to avoid prolonging their skid, they'll need a standout performance from their all-state center Ben Gilliam who was limited to just two points against Princeton after averaging over 17 points and 16 rebounds per game beforehand.
"This is a different team than the one we won against Nitro with," Kidd said. "We're going to need some big games from our leaders. We're just not playing the way we can right now. We've got to be smarter with the ball. We keep turning it over a lot and we can't do that against East. Bimbo will have them in a good defense and Bailee and Gabbert are good. They'll take advantage if we're reckless with the ball. We've got to be smart and we've got to be on our game."
Both teams will meet tonight inside the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center with the game set to start at 7:30.