Beckley 15s to host Babe Ruth state tournament

The last time there was a Babe Ruth League 15-year-old state tournament in West Virginia, Beckley defeated Elkins on its home field for the championship.
That was three years ago. Next weekend, Beckley will get its chance to play host.
Beckley and Huntington will meet in a best-of-3 series starting Saturday, July 8, at Harry Lewin Field. Game 1 will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Game 2 is set for July 9 at noon. If necessary, a decisive third game would be played 30 minutes later.
The winner will advance to the Ohio Valley Regional July 28-31 in Eau Claire, Wis.
The coaching staff from that 2019 state championship team remains intact. Antonio Leopardi is the manager and is assisted by Cameron Pack and Eddie Wilson.
The roster, of course, has changed. The team is comprised of Jalon Bailey, Levi Barnett, Aiden Calvert, Eli Cox, Cole Cunningham, Colt Lowery, Jake Meadows, Hunter Moore, Brody Seabolt, Maddex Sims, Reid Warden and Orion Wills.
The 14-year-old team will be playing for a state championship at Huntington at a future date. That winner will also advance to regional play July 28-31, in Reedsburg, Wis.
The 14s are made up of Ashton Arthur, Samuel Barnett, Kaden Bradbury, Paul Fox, Jack Gambrell, Moose Moody, Noah Redman, Landon Riddle, Dylan Ritchie, Miken Smyth, Degan Williams and Parker Williams.
Managers are Steven Riddle and Alex Williams.
