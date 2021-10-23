OAK HILL — A long stretch of Covid-related inactivity in the early part of the 2021 football campaign has prevented Bluefield from reaching peak performance levels.
But, the Beavers displayed flashes of improved efficiency and more of an established rhythm in dispatching the Oak Hill Red Devils, 41-21, Friday at John P. Duda Stadium.
"We're trying to battle back from a crazy 0-2 start," said veteran Bluefield head coach Fred Simon. "Our practice time was very limited.
"We didn't have a game from Sept. 3 until Oct. 8, and that was basically five weeks without a game. So, it was hard. We couldn't get our timing down, and we didn't know who to put in certain places."
Now having played four games since Oct. 8, the team's timing is "getting better, but we're still not quite where we need to be. Hopefully we'll get it down a little bit more each week."
After Bluefield struck quickly with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ryker Brown to Jacorian Green on the second play from scrimmage and a later 34-yard TD gallop by Amir Hairston, the host Red Devils crept to within one score, 14-7, by capitalizing on an Ethan Vargo-Thomas interception deep in Oak Hill territory. Vargo-Thomas returned the pick, which came on a ball tipped by a teammate, for 47 yards, and teammate Leonard Farrow eventually cashed it in on a 4-yard run with 5:17 left in the second.
Bluefield then stepped up big and took control. On the very next play from scrimmage after Farrow's score, Brown lofted a deep pass to Green, who snared it on his fingertips in the middle of the field, staggered slightly, then raced to paydirt to cap off a 77-yard bomb. On Bluefield's next drive, the Beavers exerted further damage when Jaeon Flack hauled in a 43-yard scoring pass from Brown, and the PAT kick from Jackson Wills put the visitors in the driver's seat, 28-7, with 1:37 left in the first half.
When Oak Hill made it a one-score game, Simon knew his team needed to respond. "You better believe (they're still in it)," he said. "That was huge (answering Oak Hill's score with two straight TDs). The pass and catch by Ryker Brown to Jacorian (Green), and Jacorian made a heck of a play on that ball. He looked it in, almost lost his balance and kept (going). That helped bring us back. If we don't, we don't want to give them much to fight on, because they're scrappers."
"They're getting better and better," Oak Hill head coach David Moneypenny said of Bluefield (3-2). "They're a really good football team, and they were just better than we were tonight.
"They played faster than we did, and they played better than we did."
"The speed of the game; we can't imitate the speed of the game to them (his players in practice) that Bluefield showed us," he added. "We haven't played anybody this good that has that type of speed. Cabell Midland's got size and strength, and Bluefield's got the speed. Of course, they're very well coached.
"It's hard to really match that at this point, but that's our goal. Our goal is to keep them on the schedule and keep playing them. And at some point, we think we can turn the corner. That's our goal."
"We started out okay," said Simon. "We can't have those turnovers down there; that hurt us some.
"I thought we played okay against that Wing-T, because that misdirection stuff is not easy (to defend). I thought the kids from Oak Hill played real hard."
Farrow added a second rushing TD, a 29-yarder, in the final quarter for the Red Devils, and teammate Trenton Rider scored from 18 yards out with 40.7 seconds left in the contest.
Hairston caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Brown in the fourth for the Beavers, and Flack raced 71 yards for Bluefield's final tally.
On the night, Brown was 15 of 22 for 291 yards, four TDs and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 69 yards. Green had five receptions for 165 yards and a pair of scores, and Hairston rushed for 105 yards and had a TD on the ground and one through the air.
Farrow finished with 89 yards and two six-pointers on 17 carries for the Red Devils.
Bluefield travels to Ridgeview, Va. next Friday, followed by a home game with Mingo Central on Nov. 5.
The Beavers currently find themselves facing the possibility of falling one contest short of the minimum of eight games the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has established for teams to be in the running to qualify for the playoffs.
Among games lost earlier this fall due to the Mercer County shutdown, Simon said, "We had Beckley and a team out of Virginia, which said they couldn't. We just hoped Beckley could (still find a schedule spot for the Beavers), but they said they couldn't do it.
"We can't find anybody. I don't know what's going to happen. ... We're the only team in the state in this situation."
Of locating a potential eighth game, he said, "We're trying every day."
Oak Hill (3-5) visits rival Woodrow Wilson next Friday before closing the regular season at University on Nov. 5. "We're pretty beat up," Moneypenny said of the Beckley game. "That's going to be a tough one."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21
B (3-2): 14 14 0 13 — 41
OH (3-5): 0 7 0 14 — 21
First quarter
B: Jacorian Green 70 pass from Ryker Brown (Jackson Wills kick), 7-0, 11:35
B: Amir Hairston 34 run (Wills kick), 14-0, 3:14
Second quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 4 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 14-7, 5:17
B: Green 77 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 21-7, 4:55
B: Jaeon Flack 43 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 28-7, 1:37
Fourth quarter
B: Hairston 18 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 35-7, 9:44
OH: Farrow 29 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 35-14, 5:29
B: Flack 71 run (kick fail), 41-14, 5:03
OH: Trenton Rider 14 run (Landon Goff kick), 41-21, 0:40.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: Amir Hairston 8-105-1, Ryker Brown 7-69, Jamel Floyd 7-22, Jacorian Green 1-2, Jaeon Flack 3-80-1, Gerard Wade 1-8. OH: Leonard Farrow 17-89-2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-4, Elijah Gray 4-18, Omar Lewis 9-35, Jacob Ward 3-11, Trenton Rider 4-32-1, Alex Baxter 2-14.
PASSING — B: Brown 15-22-2-291-4, Caleb Fuller 0-1-1-0-0. OH: Ward 7-16-1-46-0, Alex Colaiseno 1-1-0-(-1)-0.
RECEIVING — B: Hairston 3-33-1, Green 5-165-2, Flack 2-50-1, Chance Johnson 3-27, Gaige Sisk 2-16. OH: Jerimiah Jackson 1-12, Vargo-Thomas 3-11, Braxton Hall 4-22.
TAKEAWAYS — B: Sencere Fields (FR), Hairston (INT). OH: Vargo-Thomas (INT), Shakir McDowell (INT), Baxter (INT).