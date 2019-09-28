Huntington — Marshall looked out of sorts. Cincinnati didn’t.
The perfect storm.
The Thundering Herd got nothing going on offense, and the defense could do nothing with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. The result was a 52-14 loss on a hot evening at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall (2-2) struggled through its most inept performance of the season, although there had been signs. Despite losing just 14-7 at Boise State, the defense was unable to get off the field in the second half and the offense could not move the ball in its few opportunities to do so.
That was again the case against Cincinnati (3-1), only that was the case the entire game.
The tone was set from the start, when the Bearcats took complete control. They possessed the ball twice and ran 24 plays that used up 11:08.
Both drives resulted in touchdowns as the defense was reeling in the 90-degree heat.
“Obviously that’s a game we didn’t play very well, in any of the three phases,” said Doc Holliday, who was coaching in his school-record 120th game at Marshall. “I think Cincinnati’s a heckuva football team; give them credit. They came in here and took it to us. From the beginning of the game we could not get anything going.”
Ridder, the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year last season, ran the Cincinnati offense to near perfection. He completed 18 of 22 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and ran 12 times for 48 yards.
The sophomore had 40 rushing yards total in the Bearcats’ first three games.
Even the rare positive moments for Marshall wound up working in Cincinnati’s favor.
Ridder was sacked on third-and-goal on the Bearcats’ second scoring drive, but Fermin Silva drew an unsportsmanlike conduct call for ripping Ridder’s helmet off. Two plays later, Cincinnati was flagged for offensive pass interference, but Ridder hit Alec Pierce on third-and-goal at the 17 for a 14-0 lead.
The Bearcats’ last touchdown of the second half came after Ridder was sacked by Tavante Beckett before his arm went forward as he was about to pass from about the Herd’s 10-yard line. The ball popped loose and bounced forward, and tight end Josiah Deguara picked it up at the 2 and stepped over the goal line for a 28-0 lead with 1:10 before halftime.
Holliday received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play for slamming his headset to the turf.
“Things happened in that game … we’ve got to overcome that, of course,” Holliday said. “But some different things happened that I hadn’t seen for a while.”
Ridder hit Bruno Labelle on a 4-yard touchdown pass on the Bearcats’ first drive of the second half and took the rest of the night off.
The Herd trailed 45-0 before finally reaching the end zone on consecutive drives in the first half.
Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green was just 11-of-29 for 131 yards passing.
Cincinnati outgained Marshall 525-256 in total yardage and held the ball for over 37 minutes. Marshall was just 4-of-15 on third down. The Bearcats converted on 7 of 13.
It was the most points allowed by Marshall since a 60-6 loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 26, 2016.
“I though we had a great couple of weeks of preparation,” Holliday said. “I didn’t see anything at all that I felt (was a problem) going into that game. I thought we were well prepared. Obviously we weren’t. That’s on me.”
Marshall will begin Conference USA play next Saturday at Middle Tennessee. Kickoff will be 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Facebook.