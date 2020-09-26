Bear hunting news comes at right time

I live in bear country, there is no doubt about it. Maybe it’s because I’m home more during this worldwide pandemic or simply luck is playing a role, but either way my bear encounters so far this season are numerous. Maybe I’m just a bear magnet.
Like many early season hunters, I rely on trail cameras for scouting. They are wonderful tools and highly effective to track game movement. The cameras are also highly effective at taking bear pictures and also provide the bears with much entertainment, because eventually the bears are going to chew and bite the cameras. I found one of my cameras this week with half the housing gone. I guess a bear needed some AA batteries more than I did.
My second encounter this week happened when I was walking trails looking for food-source trees. As I was looking down on the forest floor for acorns, I noticed a shiny black thing out of the corner of my eye. At the sight and sound of heavy movement, I glanced to see momma and her three cubs sprinting away. Four bears breaking and snapping brush and saplings will gain your attention rather quickly.
My third encounter was even more bizarre. Driving home one evening, my wife and I spotted a bear sitting beside the road watching cars pass. As I slowed down to be cautious, the bear turned slowly and slipped up the bank and back into the woods.
This week I received a notice from our Division of Natural Resources about the early season bear hunting opportunities. I found the bit of news timely and very relevant and thought sharing it may be of service.
From Oct. 3-9, all of Boone, Fayette, Kanawha and Raleigh counties will be open to bear gun hunting. “Counties that are open for early bear hunting need additional bears to be harvested to achieve the management goal in that area,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the DNR. “The benefit of these early seasons is that bears are more available because den entrance is still two or more months away."
Carpenter says oak mast from the red oak group appears to be more abundant in many areas than in 2019 and that black cherry and white oak can be found in pockets around the state. Because bears change their feeding patterns throughout the fall as food sources are consumed, hunters should focus on finding fresh bear sign as close to the respective season as possible to find bruins. Hunters who harvest a black bear are required to submit a premolar tooth from each animal. Hunters who also harvest a female black bear are encouraged to save the reproductive tract or all the entrails. Hunters who submit a complete reproductive tract will be eligible for a $20 gift card.
Hunters can get a bear tooth envelope at their local DNR district offices or the Elkins Operations Center. Hunters with reproductive tracts or entrails should keep them cool or freeze them and contact their closest DNR district office and ask to speak with a wildlife resources section representative to arrange pickup. All bear hunters are required to purchase a bear damage stamp and hunting license.