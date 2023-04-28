I live in the heart of bear country, West Virginia. For many readers of this column, living with bears is nothing new. For others who are not used to bears being around this time of year, if you wander across the state for camping, hunting or fishing excursions, chances are you are going into bear country and should at least be mindful of them.
I do like bears, don’t get me wrong. I do, however, find them challenging at times, especially at my hillside farm in Fayette County where they tend to remind me every year that they are up and moving around and that I am simply part of their world. And when the blackberries are either late or not very plentiful, well, they let me know they are around. And they are not shy about it. At all.
The growth and expansion of the black bear population in West Virginia is one of the state’s greatest conservation success stories. In the early 1970s, black bears were limited to parts of 10 of the eastern mountain counties and believed to number fewer than 500 individuals. Changes to hunting seasons based on field research, coupled with maturing forests have allowed the black bear population to expand across the Mountain State.
In a rural state such as West Virginia, being mindful of animal encounters is smart and responsible, and thanks to our WVDNR, there are a few things we all can do to limit the chance of fuzzy-wuzzy bear greeting you on your back porch one fine, spring day to remind you that you left the trash cans out again last night.
To prevent nuisance black bear activity, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding residents to remove bear attractants from their yards in the coming months. To avoid potential conflicts with bears, residents should remove bird feeders, pet food and food scraps from their yards and secure trash and other bear attractants on their property. The same preventative steps should be taken while camping. “Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but unintentionally feeding a bear also causes serious problems for humans, their property, and our state animal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. “Once a bear gets used to getting food from humans, they can become a danger and often must be humanely killed.” While the WVDNR starts getting reports of nuisance bear activity in April, conflicts increase and peak in May and June because high-energy foods such as serviceberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries do not become available until later in the summer. “Bears that visit residential areas are less likely to stay if they don’t find anything to eat,” Carpenter said. “If we all take responsibility for our property and remove or secure food attractants before bears find them, we can reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflicts.” To help prevent nuisance bear activity, residents are encouraged to follow these BearWise steps:
Never feed or approach bears.
Secure food, garbage and recycling.
Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
Never leave pet food outdoors.
Clean and store grills.
Alert neighbors of bear activity.
