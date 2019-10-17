Battle of '76: Chapter 2

The rivalry may not be considered bitter, however, the battles between Liberty and Independence have never lacked intensity and drama.
Sitting roughly 11 miles apart, the two schools are virtually mirror images of each other. The kids grow up together and compete against each other from a young age.
The years of hard work and competition culminate in the high school clashes, none of which are bigger than the ones on the gridiron.
Tonight, football is again thrust into the spotlight when the Raiders (4-2) host the Patriots (5-2) in one of the more intriguing games the series has seen in quite a while.
"This is a big game for us," Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. "It is a county rival and they have tagged this game, The Battle of '76. We are sitting at 4-2, the best year we have had in three or four years. It is going to be a big game."
In the cyclical world of high school sports, a once very successful Liberty program fell on some tough times the last few years, mustering just one win over the previous two seasons.
This year, things are vastly different in Glen Daniel.
"We have preached for the last two years to trust and buy-in to the process," Workman said. "As coaches, we try to lead by example. We know if we come in here down in the dumps and not putting forth a good attitude, then the kids are not going to have a good attitude. We have tried to stay upbeat regardless of the situation. The kids have trusted in it and now we are seeing the dividends."
After going 1-19 over the last two years, Liberty is 4-2 and could easily have been on the winning side of both losses this year.
"We really feel we should be 6-0 right now. But, compared to where we have been the last two years, we are in a good place," Workman said. "We are still young in spots and sometimes that youth shows. Overall, our kids have really matured and a lot of times they are playing like they are a year older."
Tonight's clash with Independence is week two of a brutal five week stretch that will see Liberty play five teams that could be playoff-bound at the end of the season.
"It started last week with Midland Trail. Even though they are a single-A school, they were rated No. 3 going in and had more kids standing on the sideline than we do," Workman said. "It was a good test for us. You always want those type of games. I am not saying I want to run through this gauntlet every year, but, we just take it week by week."
Liberty has been led on the ground by Ryan Simms who has rushed for over 600 yards and six scores. The Raiders have also benefited from excellent play under center from Isaac Adkins who has rushed and thrown for over 700 total yards, accounting for 12 touchdowns.
Atticus Goodson has been the workhorse for the Patriots, rushing for over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Phillip Spurlock has complimented Goodson with over 800 total yards.
"I am not going to focus on one kid. Atticus is a heckuva running back, but (Andrew Martin) is a good running back and if you let Spurlock loose, he can hurt you," Workman said. "(Independence) is pretty big up front and is a dominant running team. We have to stop the run and make sure we have every gap covered. We have to play assignment football and make tackles."
Independence won the inaugural battle of '76 game last year, 25-8 in Coal City.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also announced his office will feature the Battle of '76 game as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.
Class AAA No. 7 rated Greenbrier East (4-2) also begins a tough four-game stretch to close the season when it travels to Class AAA No. 14 Ripley (3-3). The Vikings have won two straight and could easily be 5-1. A win tonight for the Spartans could likely secure them a playoff spot.
Richwood (2-4) was off last week after nearly upsetting Class A No. 9 Tygarts Valley. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, tonight's battle will be against Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West (5-1).
The Cavaliers have been an offensive juggernaut this year led by Noah Brown who has been shattering school records all season. Brown has already rushed for over 1,000 yards and has 17 touchdowns.
Class AA No. 10 Wyoming East (5-1) will look to bounce back after its first loss of the season when it travels to Class AA co-No. 5 Man. The Hillbillies are 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and have a 22-17 win over Greenbrier East in Fairlea. In its other five win wins, Man has outscored it opponents, 257-29. The defense is allowing a mere 116 yards per game.
Oak Hill (2-5) and Class AA No. 11 Shady Spring (6-1) have waged some classic battles the last few seasons. This may look one-sided on paper, but the Red Devils nearly shocked Wyoming East a few weeks ago and would love nothing more than to beat the Tigers.
Shady has an explosive offense and stifling defense, but cannot get caught sleeping on Oak Hill.
Meadow Bridge (3-3) played itself into the playoff conversation with a big win over Webster County last week. Now the Wildcats host a very dangerous Summers County team. The Bobcats (2-5) have battled injuries, but had enough firepower to upset Liberty a couple of weeks ago in Glen Daniel.
Dustin Adkins has shined for the Wildcats this season and accounted for four scores last week.
Woodrow Wilson (1-5) closes out the home portion of its schedule this week when it hosts Class AAA No. 1 Cabell Midland (7-0) at Van Meter Stadium, while James Monroe (4-2) hosts Princeton (1-5).
Midland Trail, Nicholas County, PikeView and Westside are off this week.
