Battle of '76: Independence to host Liberty Friday night

A local rivalry game that once looked as if it would not be played is back on the schedule.
Raleigh County foes Independence and Liberty will meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Coal City. The game was originally scheduled as the teams’ season opener but was wiped out after the Secondary School Activities Commission announced its decision to delay the start of the season one week due to coronavirus concerns.
The game was dubbed The Battle of ’76 starting with the 2018 season. Independence has won both meetings since the trophy was introduced.
Friday’s game came about when Independence's scheduled game against Summers County and Liberty's visit to Wayne had to be canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions involving Summers and Wayne. It will be the most meaningful between the two in some time. Independence (3-1) was rated No. 7 in Class AA and Liberty (4-0) No. 9 in the first SSAC ratings of the season.
The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season last Friday, 50-24 at Class A No. 13 Petersburg. The Raiders kept their perfect season intact with a 33-0 home victory over Class AA No. 5 Clay County.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber