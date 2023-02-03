The second annual Battle for the Springhouse got started with four prime matchups on Friday.
Championship Saturday promises to deliver as well.
Boys
Shady Spring 60, Cabell Midland 52
Shady Spring turned back a challenge from the defending Battle for the Springhouse champion.
Cabell Midland led 32-27 at halftime, but the Class AAA No. 1 Tigers took control in the third quarter to defeat the Knights 60-52 on the first day of the second annual Battle for the Springhouse Friday in the Colonial Room at The Greenbrier.
Braden Chapman and Cam Manns combined for 14 of the Tigers’ 18 third-quarter points as they took a 45-40 lead.
Chapman led three Shady players in double figures with 19 points. Manns followed with 17 points and Ammar Maxwell had 16.
The Knights got 24 points from Dominic Schmidt. Ethan Bohm added 14 and Isaac Petitt 10.
Parkersburg South 78, Greenbrier East 69
Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East gave No. 2 Parkersburg South all it could handle for three quarters. Then the Patriots took over.
With the game tied 53-53, South scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter and the Spartans couldn’t catch up, falling 78-69.
The Patriots led 24-15 after the first quarter, thanks in part to the Spartans’ struggles offensively. That changed in the second, and East chipped away before taking a brief 32-31 lead late on a layup by Chris Sinclair. South, which was held to nine points in the period, got the final basket to take a 33-32 advantage to the break.
The teams traded the lead throughout the third before the Patriots finally pulled away.
Cyrus Traugh led South with 23 points. Aiden Blake added 16 and Nathan Plotner finished with 15.
Goose Gabbert scored a game-high 25 points for the Spartans. Adam Seams and Monquelle Davis both scored 11.
Girls
Wyoming East 69, Nitro 46
Class AAA No. 5 Nitro was probably feeling pretty good after the first quarter of its matchup with Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East.
The Warriors took care of that in the second quarter.
Trailing 15-9 after the first eight minutes, East outscored the Wildcats 27-4 for a commanding halftime lead and went on to win 69-46.
Cadee Blackburn scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the period.
Maddie Clark added 23 points and also had seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Karson Jones scored 13 points and Ava Edwards 12 for Nitro.
Mingo Central 53, Greenbrier East 44
When Greenbrier East got to within two, Mingo Central needed a Sparks.
Back-to-back layups by Jenna Sparks quieted a Spartan surge and the Class AA No. 2 Miners held them off for a 53-44 victory.
The Miners led by as much as 43-30 late in the third but the Spartans were able to get to 44-42 on consecutive 3-pointers by Caroline Dotson with less than five minutes to play.
But Sparks continued the charge she had put forth all night, hitting consecutive shots to widen the gap back to 48-42. Mingo then guarded the perimeter well in the final minute and hit 5 of 6 free throws to end it.
Sparks finished with 14 points,10 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Miners. Addie Smith had 18 points and four assists, while Cara Curry scored 11.
Dotson finished with 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.
The matchups for Championship Saturday are set.
The girls consolation game pitting Greenbrier East and Nitro will tip off at 1 p.m. The boys consolation will then start at 3 p.m. with Greenbrier East taking on Cabell Midland.
The boys championship game is set for 5 p.m. with Shady Spring playing Parkersburg South. The tournament will conclude with Wyoming East and Mingo Central meeting in a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the girls championship at 7 p.m.
It will be the teams’ third meeting of the season and first on a neutral court. Each team won on its home court in the first two games.
